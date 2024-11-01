Epstein Audio: Trump Pitted Staff Against Each Other

For the first time, we're hearing audio from author Michael Wolff's interviews with Jeffrey Epstein. Via the Daily Beast:
You can find the audio clip in the story (sorry, no link) as Epstein explains how Trump loved to pit his staffers against each other.
“His people fight each other,” Epstein tells Wolff on the recording, “and then he [Trump] poisons the well outside.”
“He will tell ten people ‘Bannon’s a scumbag’ and ‘Priebus is not doing a good job’ and ‘Kellyanne has a big mouth’—what do you think? Jamie Dimon [CEO of JPMorgan Chase] says that you’re a problem and I shouldn’t keep you. And I spoke to [financier] Carl Icahn. And Carl thinks I need a new spokesperson.”
He continues: “So Kelly[anne]—even though I hired Kellyanne’s husband—Kellyanne is just too much of a wildcard. And then he tells Bannon, you know I really want to keep you but Kellyanne hates you.”
Wolff—whose journalistic accuracy has previously been challenged by critics—said he had around “100 hours of Epstein talking about the inner workings of the Trump White House and about his long standing, deep relationship with Donald Trump.” Wolff has not provided anything more than this snippet of Epstein speaking in 2017.