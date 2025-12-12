Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Today's anniversary pick is doing double duty, because on this day in 1968 the citizens of London town were treated to a full-scale charity premiere of the story of, "A down-on-his-luck inventor turns a broken-down Grand Prix car into a fancy vehicle for his children, and then they go off on a magical fantasy adventure to save their grandfather in a far-off land." Thanks IMDb! Which, if you didn't know, is the plot of Chitty Bang Bang, which was directed by Ken Hughes from a story by Ian Fleming, Roald Dahl, and Ken Hughes.

And here's the double duty part The picture starred Sally Ann Howes, Lionel Jeffries ... and Dick Van Dyke. And tomorrow is Dick Van Dyke's 100th birthday. So happy birthday day to the pride of West Plains, Missouri, Mr. Dick Van Dyke.

Today's video is Mr. Van Dyke re-reading a speech he gave back in 1964, written especially for him by Rod Serling. Enjoy!

The Rectification of Names: TACO War.

Everyone is entitled to my own opinion: a war for oil, but with morons.

Free Thought Blogs: Good to know the administration has its priorities straight.

Attention space nerds! Is this the nerdiest space headline ever? "NASA Begins Moon Mission Plume-Surface Interaction Tests".

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

Send tips to mbru (AT) crooksandliars (DOT) com