Trump Pretends To Pardon Tina Peters Because He's So Stupid

Dancin' Don claimed to grant Tina Peters a “full pardon” Thursday night — a power that he cannot wield for a person convicted of state-level crimes. Via the Denver Post:

Peters, 70, is serving a nine-year sentence in state prison in Pueblo for felonies related to providing unauthorized access to voting equipment when she was the elected clerk and recorder of Mesa County. She had worked with prominent election deniers in an attempt to prove discredited claims that voting machines were manipulated, and she’s been a prominent supporter of Trump’s debunked claims of fraud in the 2020 election.

On Thursday evening, Trump posted to his Truth Social account that “Democrats have been relentless in their targeting of TINA PETERS, a Patriot who simply wanted to make sure that our Elections were Fair and Honest.”

“Tina is sitting in a Colorado prison for the ‘crime’ of demanding Honest Elections,” Trump continued. “Today I am granting Tina a full Pardon for her attempts to expose Voter Fraud in the Rigged 2020 Presidential Election!”

Trump, however, can grant pardons only for federal crimes — not those committed against the state, as Peters was convicted of.