Why Are Feds Trying To Get Tina Peters Out Of State Custody?

You remember Tina. She's the conspiracy-spreading county clerk who allowed access to her county's voting machines to like-minded nuts who wanted to prove the 2020 election was stolen. Via 9news.com:

The convicted former Mesa County clerk will remain in state custody after the Colorado Department of Corrections (CDOC) said Tuesday night that it would not respond to a Department of Justice request to take Tina Peters into federal custody.

"Requests to transfer inmates from the Colorado Department of Corrections emanate from the state, and not from other entities. The Department is not currently seeking any transfer,” said Alondra Gonzalez, a spokesperson for CDOC.

Peters is currently behind bars at the Colorado Department of Corrections, serving a nine-year prison sentence that stems from an election rigging conspiracy theory scheme. She was convicted of several felonies for allowing fellow election deniers access to local voting systems in search of voter fraud in the 2020 election, repeating Trump's debunked claims.