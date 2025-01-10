Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, Magic Giant performs, Disaster Party.. As we consider climate change while Los Angeles burns, we need to think about the up-coming maladministration of The Orange ?: the nominee for Department of Homeland Security —which over sees FEMA— is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. She doubts climate science. The EPA Director nominee is Lee Zeldin, who is also a climate change skeptic. We got our work cut out for us.

Above, Magic Giant performs, Disaster Party.. As we consider climate change while Los Angeles burns, we need to think about the up-coming maladministration of The Orange 🤡: the nominee for Department of Homeland Security —which over sees FEMA— is South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem. She doubts climate science. The EPA Director nominee is Lee Zeldin, who is also a climate change skeptic. We got our work cut out for us.

The Fucking News argues that Los Angeles isn’t equipped to prevent this kind of thing or extinguish it immediately because no one is.

Comic Sands watched a reporter start fighting the fires in Los Angeles, live and mid-report.

This Is Not Cool wonders if the weather whiplash is the polar Vortex.

Mike the Mad Biologist declares that if "professional Democrats can’t fight here, then there really aren’t any red lines whatsoever.” We're talking about the nomination of antivaxxer RFK Jr. to head the HHS.

Bonus Track: Open Culture explores the newly-launched public domain image archive.

Special Note: Happy Podcast-o-versary to The Professional Left Podcast. Episode 866 is the show's 15th anniversary!

