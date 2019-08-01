FBI Report: Conspiracy Theorists Are Domestic Terrorist Threats

Most domestic terrorists come from the white supremacist, anti-abortion, anti-government, and militia movements. Now the FBI is recognizing "conspiracy theorists" as new domestic terrorist threat.

We've seen the insane nut-baggery cause real harm since Trump began his run for office.

Yahoo! News broke the story:

The FBI for the first time has identified fringe conspiracy theories as a domestic terrorist threat, according to a previously unpublicized document obtained by Yahoo News. (Read the document below.) The FBI intelligence bulletin from the bureau’s Phoenix field office, dated May 30, 2019, describes “conspiracy theory-driven domestic extremists,” as a growing threat, and notes that it is the first such report to do so. It lists a number of arrests, including some that haven’t been publicized, related to violent incidents motivated by fringe beliefs. The document specifically mentions QAnon, a shadowy network that believes in a deep state conspiracy against President Trump, and Pizzagate, the theory that a pedophile ring including Clinton associates was being run out of the basement of a Washington, D.C., pizza restaurant (which didn’t actually have a basement).

Christopher Wray, the FBI Director, recently told a Congressional hearing that White Supremacists are major cause of domestic terrorism. (See video above)

"The Bureau has recorded about 100 arrests of domestic terrorism suspects in the past nine months and that most investigations of that kind involve some form of white supremacy," Wray testified.

Conspiracy theorists are nothing new but they've become much more dangerous and insidious. I doubt any domestic terrorism attack was fueled over the debate about the JFK shooting.

The FBI acknowledges conspiracy theory-driven violence is not new, but says it’s gotten worse with advances in technology combined with an increasingly partisan political landscape in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.

It would be nice if Republican Congressmen like Rep. Jim Jordan, Louie Gohmert, Matt Gaetz and many others who have been promoting the phony 'deep state' conspiracies against Trump would be called to account for these actions by the FBI.

Donald Trump promoted the racist and insane Birther movement against President Obama and that is a national threat as well.

In fact, Trump promotes every conspiracy theory floating out online that supports him. Claiming it was Hillary Clinton who started the Birther movement again is dangerous and unethical.

If Trump continues with his behavior and people get hurt (pipe bomber anybody?) will the FBI classify him as a domestic terrorist threat?

Read the full document below, as published by Yahoo News:

