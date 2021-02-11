Must! Distract! Viewers! Tucker Carlson Goes Full Infowars

Fox News is not news, but you knew that.

It's Tucker Carlson's job to fill an hour of Fox News programming with content that will make his white Republican audience mad, defensive, and self-satisfied.

And Wednesday night was tough. Not only did Donald J. Trump incite a riot, but the presentation of the impeachment managers made it clear that Trump allowed the violent mob's takeover of the seat of the legislative branch of the US government to persist through the entire afternoon of January 6.

What's Rupert Murdoch's youngish propagandist to do?

Point to a made-up race war, of course! And create one on social media, so people will talk about HIM rather than Trump's guilt.

Tonight, Tucker Carlson said he DOESN’T know what happened at the Capitol a month ago, but he DOES know that George Floyd died of drug use.



Advertisers still sign their names to this network. — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 11, 2021

Transcript via Media Matters:

TUCKER CARLSON (HOST): The question is why would they lie about this? For an answer think back to last spring. Beginning on Memorial Day, B.L.M. and their sponsors in corporate America completely changed this country. They changed this country more in five months than it had changed in the previous 50 years. How did they do that? They used the sad death of a man called George Floyd to up-end our society. Months later, we learned that the story they told us about George Floyd's death was an utter lie. There was no physical evidence that George Floyd was murdered by a cop. The autopsy showed that George Floyd almost certainly died of a drug overdose, fentanyl. But by that point the facts didn't matter. It was too late. Cities had been destroyed, along with the fabric of this country itself. Scores of people had been killed. Democratic partisans used a carefully concocted myth, a lie, to bum-rush America into overturning the old order and handing them much more power. It worked flawlessly. So why wouldn’t they do it again?

There is no downside for Tucker Carlson to be this awful.

It keeps him wealthy.

It gives him a platform.

And the people he enrages? His audience hates them anyway.

It's win-win-win for Tucker until someone takes away the profit margin of hate television. Looks like somebody will have to bankrupt the My Pillow guy, ahem: