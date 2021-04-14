Tucker Carlson Goes Full Anti-Vaxxer

Last night Tucker Carlson veered off into QAnon anti-vaxxer land and claimed COVID vaccines don't work.

It's true that the medical community is not 100% certain of everything revolving around COVID19 because there isn't enough empirical data out there to say if you could still transmit the virus even after being vaccinated so they keep telling people to protect themselves and others by wearing masks.

But that's too baffling for Fox News' resident right-wing troll.

Tucker Carlson is flabbergasted that you must still wear your mask after vaccination.

With a straight face, Carlson said, "At some point, no one’s asking this, but everyone should be, what is this about? If vaccines work, why are vaccinated people still banned from living normal lives? Honestly, what’s the answer to that? It doesn’t make any sense at all. If the vaccine is effective, there is no reason for people who have received the vaccine to wear masks or avoid physical contact."

Then he transmitted his anti-Vaxxer position.

"So maybe it doesn’t work and they’re simply not telling you that. Well, you’d hate to think that, especially if you’ve gotten two shots, but what’s the other potential explanation? We can’t think of one," Carlson said.

I just gave a rational explanation above and the one medical doctors involved with the CDC are telling us, but Carlson is oblivious to their cautious concerns.

Tucker then claimed the Canadian PM said vaccines don't work either, which seems to be not true.

On March 23, Trudeau said, "We share the urgency of all Canadians to ensure access to COVID-19 vaccines. We are concerned with the new reports of restrictions," Trudeau said in a response to a question from Conservative MP and health critic Michelle Rempel Garner asking whether he could “absolutely guarantee” none of Canada’s vaccines will be held back.

"We will be continuing to work with our counterparts, including direct contact from me to the highest levels of the European Commission, in order to ensure that Canada's supply of vaccines is not in danger, is not interrupted," said the prime minister.

Even as he embraces white supremacy, he's not this f**king stupid. he's not Tomi Lahren stupid.

Is Tucker is under so much pressure from his white replacement rants so he's just saying maybe vaccines don't work at all to deflect from it?

Or is he on some sort of bet with a frat buddy to see how far he can go before the suits at Fox fire him? Last year he bought a house in Florida and as an heir to the Swanson fortune, he doesn't need the money from his Fox gig.

Either way he's lying to his audience.

Whatever the reason, it's dangerous and will lead to more Americans getting infected, sick and dead. Mostly from red states.

The FoxQ death toll keeps going up and up and up.

Frances Langum contributed to this post.