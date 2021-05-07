Why Is Tucker Carlson Hiding His Vaccination Status?

Tucker Carlson, who has added Anti-Vaccine Hysteria to his White Power Hour, has refused to tell his audience if he's been vaccinated.

Here at Crooks and Liars, Karoli, Fran and the crew have discussed this at length. I wrote this on May 4: "Tucker Carlson owes it to his audience to divulge whether HE has had the Covid-19 vaccine. We are pretty sure he has."

Remember, it was almost by accident that TraitorTrump and his wife admitted they had been vaccinated in January. Why did they hide the details of being vaccinated as well? Is it because the fundraising off of their rubes would dry up?

My friend Colby Hall asked the same question today:

Tucker Carlson has not revealed to viewers whether he has been vaccinated against Covid-19. This week, Carlson speciously suggested that thousands of people who were dying after being vaccinated were dying because of the vaccines. To make his case, the cable news host misleadingly citing a government reporting system he appeared to not understand.

Carlson repeatedly attacks Dr. Fauci, and airs segments with faux virologists like Dr. Scott Atlas, and vaccine deniers like Alex Berenson. This gives his viewers confounding information that c*ck-blocks right-wing viewers from listening to the CDC and Dr. Fauci.

Carlson has become a troll of the worst kind, because he knows what he is doing is deadly destructive to his viewers.

Hall writes, "This not only makes his crusade against the vaccines baffling but also unforgivable. The vaccines have been proven to be safe and effective against a virus that has killed more than half a million Americans. Vaccine hesitancy will cause more deaths and a longer pandemic."

There's a new report out from the IHME (The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation) that shows we may have underestimated the death total by hundreds of thousand from COVID-19.

They think the true number is 905,289, which is horrifying.

Tuckums is the leading death merchant on Fox News.