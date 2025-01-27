Auschwitz Is Liberated

On January 27th, 1945, the world was forced to recognize the horrors of genocide inflicted by the Nazis
By John AmatoJanuary 27, 2025

Between 1941 and 1945, Nazi Germany, Hitler, and its collaborators murdered six million Jews across German-occupied Europe, attempting to wipe out the entire European Jewish population.

Hitler would have continued his systematic eradication of all Jews throughout the entire world if he wasn't defeated.

History:

On January 27, 1945, Soviet troops enter Auschwitz, Poland, freeing the survivors of the network of concentration camps—and finally revealing to the world the depth of the horrors perpetrated there.

Auschwitz was really a group of camps, designated I, II, and III. There were also 40 smaller “satellite” camps. It was at Auschwitz II, at Birkenau, established in October 1941, that the SS created a complex, monstrously orchestrated killing ground: 300 prison barracks; four “bathhouses” in which prisoners were gassed; corpse cellars; and cremating ovens. Thousands of prisoners were also used for medical experiments overseen and performed by the camp doctor, Josef Mengele, the “Angel of Death.”

Open thread...

