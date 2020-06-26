Fox Panel Tries In Vain To Spin Their Own Poll Showing Trump Losing Red States

Fox News' latest polls are devastating to Donald Trump's reelection chances.

We understand this is a snapshot in time, but it matches up with almost every other poll coming out, showing that even Trump's supporters in formerly red states are turning on Donald's horrific lack of leadership.

Thankfully.

On Fox News' Special Report (their supposed "straight news" program) host Brett Baier did his best to try and undermine the results of their own polling and give his Fox News audience hope that Trump can turn things around.

One would expect the straight TV news program's panel to discuss why the results are either positive, flat, or negative for the incumbent president.

But that's not so with this panel.

Instead we get how can things turn badly for Democrats so Trump can win!

Polls of likely voters - this is important - are only realistic a couple of months prior to the next election. It's not really standard practice for most organizations, including Fox News -- you can take that off the screen -- to move from registered voters to likely voters. Usually, around Labor Day, that's when many everyday Americans start tuning in and turning their attention to the election. So that gives us a perspective of this poll. And I just wanted to take you inside those numbers. These are state polls, again, not a national poll. ... CHARLIE HURT: Yeah and I think you gave a very good rundown on why some of these polls, this early out, are to be taken with at least a slight grain of salt. And I think those caveats become even greater when you look around at the environment that we're looking at right now where you have, you know, one of the reasons that people are reluctant to talk to pollsters has a lot to do with, you know, the toxic environment that we're in. And so with that caveat, I think it's important to also note that the campaign has just begun. Obviously, as anybody would note, you know, you want to be ahead in the polls at all times. But the campaign has just begun and when people look around and they see the lawlessness in the streets and they see we've just been through a pandemic, an economic collapse the likes of which this country has never seen before, you know, it's going to be a full three, four or five-month campaign before these issues start to get sorted out.

Trump has been running for re-election since 2017. He cares about nothing else, especially policy.

After Hurt claimed that people are afraid to talk to pollsters, Baier came back with this:

Does the monument stuff in the violence that we've seen around some of this. Does that start to turn some folks in the middle do you think? What the president is saying about it - the lack of action on police reform on Capitol Hill. Does that boomerang somehow against Democrats?

Trump's response to the pandemic which has resulted in millions of jobs being lost coupled with his violent reaction to protestors of the police murder of George Floyd has caused his poll numbers to plunge.

Somehow Brett tries to make these issues "a problem for Democrats."

VOTE like Biden is -20.