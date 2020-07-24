Brian Kilmeade Forced To Defend Fox Poll To Hogan Gidley

Fox News can't even defend their own polls, which currently show Trump losing in key battleground states like Florida.

On Friday's Fox and Frieds, Trump's campaign spokesman Hogan Gidley claimed that all the momentum is behind Donald for the 2020 election and that all polls are fake because they "oversample" Democrats.

Brian Kilmeade remarked that the people that do Fox polls are professional, and that they do a really good job.

But then Kilmeade idiotically didn't know how accurate the polls were.

Gidley pounced, saying, "Isn't the point of polls to be accurate?"

Brian remained mute until Steve Doocy jumped in and defended Trump's complaints, echoing Gidfey's remarks about the Fox News polls. Their own polls. Sad!