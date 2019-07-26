Trump Attacks Fox Over Their Poll Showing Him Losing In 2020

Looks like America is so "tired of winning," that even Fox News Polls show Trump losing by up to ten points.

So the so-called president had a Twitter meltdown this morning (when doesn't he?), responding to a new Fox News poll released hours ago has Joe Biden beating him by 10 points, and others beating him by lower numbers but still winning.

The new Fox News poll also shows that the country is terribly unhappy with how Trump is handling virtually everything, except for the economy.

Trump obsessively watches Fox and Friends, and during the last 30 minutes of their broadcast the propaganda team brought up the latest polling.

The Fox & Friends team discussed Joe Biden's current lead over of the other Democratic candidates running for the nomination, but then they dared to mention the head-to-head matchup.

Even though they only spent less than one minute on it, that was enough for Trump to snap.

Kilmeade said, "56% said the key is to defeat President Trump, but here's the other thing is noteworthy."

"Head-to-head with the president [Joe Biden] beats Pres. Trump by 10 points. Sanders beats him by 6. Warren and Harris? A flatfooted tie," he said.

The presidential fluffer Pete Hegseth immediately said, "early early early, I don't buy it."

It is early at this point. but it's a snapshot of how Americans feel right now about Donald and his administration, and especially coming from Fox News it's far worse than it should be.

Take a look at how they view his policies:

On border security, his signature policy, he's underwater by 8 points.

On immigration, he's underwater by 13 points.

On international trade, he's underwater by 9 points

On North Korea, he's underwater by 10 points

On Iran, he's underwater by 7 points

On health care, he's underwater by 13 points

On race relations, he's underwater by 25 points.

Since Fox News promotes and attempts to aggrandize every policy and word Trump says and makes, these numbers are horrific.

Biden's team mocked Trump over his acidic reaction to the Fox News poll. Fox host Julie Banderas tried to explain how polling actually works.