AMJoy Panelist Warns: Our Choice Isn't Biden Or Trump, But Democracy Or Fascism

On Saturday a huge convoy of trucks sporting Trump and Gadsden flags rolled into downtown Portland, shooting paintballs and tear gas at protesters, all with the full blessing and support of Donald J. Trump. It was a stunning example of hooliganism to score some political points and ads for Donald Trump's re-election campaign, because Trump understands that if he can deflect from the coronavirus disaster and focus on racial tensions and violence, he has a better chance of winning.

Unfortunately, a man in Portland was shot and killed last night. The New York Times reports that he was wearing a hat with the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far right wing group but that is unconfirmed. Here is the video of that:

If the report is true, Trump has his martyr, along with young Kyle Rittenhouse, who is apparently going to be hailed for murdering two people in cold blood.

All of these things, along with Trump interfering with Congressional briefings about Russian election interference, his lawless administration, his promise to end Social Security and Medicare, his refusal to deal with or even care about the 180,000 souls lost to the coronavirus and more point to his commitment to turn the United States into a fascist state.

On AM Joy Sunday, Jason Johnson laid out the choice in front of voters this fall while discussing Trump's Black friends making a play during the Republican convention for Black voters. Make no mistake, this is not at all a choice between the lesser of two evils.

"All Trump and the Republicans are doing is trying to consolidate power, it's not good and evil," Johnson explained. "It's between fascism and a dictatorship and the remnants of democracy we still have."

Not Biden versus Trump, not Democrat versus Republican. Fascism and dictatorship versus the remnants of democracy.

"If we do not vote Donald Trump out, if Black people and white people don't vote, we won't have another free election for another 20 years," he warned. "That is not hyperbole. That's what we have to remember. No matter what he tries to do we still have to vote like our lives depend on it because this time they do."

He's not exaggerating. Not in the least. We not only have to vote like our lives depend on it, we have to get everyone we know to vote. Take them to the polls or help them request and complete an absentee ballot. Get them to vote early but above all, get them to vote.