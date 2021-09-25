FedEx Fires Racist Driver Who Wouldn't Deliver To Homes With Biden, BLM Flags

As is usual in these cases, something stupid was posted online. Someone else noticed and captured it before it could be deleted. After a few days, his identity was established and his company, in this case, FedEx, alerted. After investigating, the person was terminated, effective immediately. But who knows, maybe that was his entire point and maybe Vincent Paterno will turn this into a Fox News appearance or something similar.

Source: TooFab

A FedEx driver who refused to deliver to homes flying BLM, Biden or "camel toe" Harris flags just made good on his promise — because he doesn't work there any more. Vincent Paterno was fired after posting an "appalling" video to TikTok boasting he was not delivering packages to customers who did not align with his political beliefs. Paterno, who worked for the company in Washington, uploaded the clip wearing his FedEx uniform. "What's up TikTok? Just wanted to come on here and let all you know, if you don't have a flag in front of your house, and if you have a Joe Biden, Kamala f--king camel toe posted up in front of your house, Black Lives Matter — I will not deliver your s---." "I will not deliver your s---. I will bring that back to the station," he smirked. "And I will keep doing that s---. Have a good day."

Paterno later deleted the TikTok video but not before it was captured. FedEx released a statement that they were "appalled by the behavior depicted in this video, which does not reflect the views of FedEx," and that Paterno had been terminated.

Hey, @FedEx, your employee Vincent Paterno said he won’t deliver packages to people who’s political ideology he doesn’t agree with. /20 pic.twitter.com/G00eosZEJC — Shell_Seas (@LivingBlueTX) September 18, 2021

