Trump Bashes Lincoln: If I Was President The Civil War Would've Never Happened

On Fox News, Trump was asked by a 10-year-old who his favorite president was, and he said Abraham Lincoln, but didn't understand why he hadn't settled the issues before the Civil War started.

In between the doting and the fussing over traitor Trump's ego, the Fox and Friends sycophantic crew had a few people ask the former guy some questions. Fox News producers had 10-year-old Daniel on, thinking it would be cute, but it was cringeworthy.

DANIEL: I'm Daniel and I'm 10 and I'm from Tennessee. What was your favorite president when you were little? TRUMP: So I liked Ronald Reagan. I thought he was, look, I didn't love his trade policy. I'm a very good trade policy ... I've made some great trade deals for us the USMCA, but that wasn't his strength, but he had a great dignity about him Ronald Reagan. You could say there's our president more than any others - really any of the others Great presidents? Well, Lincoln was probably a great president. Although I've always said why wasn't that settled? You know, I'm a guy that it doesn't make sense. We had a civil war. HOST: Well, half the country left before he got there. TRUMP: Yeah Yeah, but you'd almost say like why wasn't that... (got confused) ...As an example Ukraine would have never happened and Russia if I were president Israel would have never happened. October 7th would have never happened as you know

Donald Trump wanted to tell the 10-year-old that he is the greatest president of all time.

Trump mentioned Reagan, only to bash him.

Donald Dump is so clueless and ignorant that he had no idea what was happening in the United States before Lincoln took office. Even why the Civil War started and what it was about so his brain shut off and he went to Ukraine.

If I was a Trump apologist I would say what he really meant was that to settle it, he probably would tell the North, that the South can have all the slaves they want because will leave it up to the states. Or some such nonsense.

How is Russia's attack on Ukraine the same as the Civil war? How could Trump stop the attack in Israel on October 7th?

What a f**king a-hole.