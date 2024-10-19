White Supremacists Flock Together

We all know by now that Representative Glenn Grothman is a white supremacist, a misogynist and all-around and all-round bigot. Naturally, it makes sense that his campaign manager would be the same, right? Even dirty birds flock together.

Well, meet Jacob Floam, Grothman's campaign manager. He's also a newly elected member of Oshkosh Common Council member. Floam is also a white supremacist with quite a start at his young age.

While attending Fordham University in New York, he was an officer with the Fordham College Republicans. While serving as such, he got involved in a "free speech" incident in which he and some of his fellow Youth for Hitler thugs went into a coffee shop to cause a disruption:

A video of the coffee shop incident then went viral and was picked up by national media outlets after College Republicans member Michael Esposito and Rodrigue’s co-president Kristal Ho got into a verbal altercation. The video shows someone who looks like Floam briefly engaging with Ho while standing near the counter. The Ram’s reporting of the incident quotes a member of the coffee shop saying eight College Republicans stood around the front counter blocking service. Floam acknowledged that he, Balasov and Ho were sanctioned for their roles in the incident. “There was this idea of us going into this coffee shop wearing these hats. I was 20 and I said ‘OK,’ but I didn’t expect the response to be as harsh as it was, to be honest with you,” Floam said of the incident.

As the coffee house incident was being investigated, a photo of Floam and friends surfaced, in which they were holding the flag of "Kekistan," a take-off of the Nazi war flag:

Credit: Wikipedia

The green, black and white “Kekistan” flag, which draws its origins from the German Nazi war flag, now serves as a symbol of white nationalism. It made prominent appearances at the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. Floam claims Balasov was the one who brought the flag “as a joke flag from an online meme,” and neither he nor the other eight students had any idea what the symbol represented.

To make the matter even more disgusting Floam tried to play the innocent victim, pretending that he didn't know what any of it meant. However, he then added this comment, which put it into the realm of the bizarre:

Floam said, “For that flag specifically, one thing that I think is important to know is my father is Jewish, so I was very disappointed about that because my friends at the time took that flag knowing my background and put me in a picture with it.

That's a new variation of "I have Jewish friends" while doing the Nazi salute.

Now that all that information has surfaced, what does Grothman have to say about his campaign manager? You guessed it! He's perfectly fine with it:

Floam initially worked with Grothman as his driver in 2020 prior to becoming the congressman’s campaign manager two years later. “Jacob has been an upstanding guy since I’ve known him and he’s expressed nothing but mainstream conservative ideas, so it would be smallminded to assume the worst of a picture some guy took when he was 20 years old,” Grothman said.

OK, first of all, Floam is only 26 years old now. It's not like he did this shit in the ancient past.

But I will give Grothman credit for telling the truth on one thing. White supremacy is a mainstram conservative idea.