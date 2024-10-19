Trump Urges His 'Fat Pig' Supporters To 'Get Off The Couch' And Vote

So, he's calling them fat and lazy. That's just weird.
By Conover KennardOctober 19, 2024

The last time Donald was in Detroit, he bashed the city. On Friday night, he demeaned his supporters, who lapped it up. When Trump said at a June rally, "I don't care about you, I just want your vote. I don't care," he wasn't kidding. This is who Donald is.

"Early voting is underway, so get everyone you know and go out and vote," he told the crowd at the venue he couldn't fill. "Go tomorrow. It's just starting. Go and vote."

"Make sure you vote and bring all our friends that want to vote for us," he continued. "Tell him, Jill, get your fat husband off the couch, get that, get that fat pig off the couch."

"Tell him to go and vote for Trump," he said. "He's going to save our country. Get that guy the hell off. Get him up."

"You slap him around," he added. "Get him up. Get him up. We want him off the couch to get out and vote."

Has he ever seen himself? Donald is the least self-aware individual in the world. Trump is in a rapid mental decline, and shockingly, his supporters don't mind being verbally abused by him. MAGA, he hates you.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon