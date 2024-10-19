Trump Urges His 'Fat Pig' Supporters To 'Get Off The Couch' And Vote

The last time Donald was in Detroit, he bashed the city. On Friday night, he demeaned his supporters, who lapped it up. When Trump said at a June rally, "I don't care about you, I just want your vote. I don't care," he wasn't kidding. This is who Donald is.

"Early voting is underway, so get everyone you know and go out and vote," he told the crowd at the venue he couldn't fill. "Go tomorrow. It's just starting. Go and vote."

"Make sure you vote and bring all our friends that want to vote for us," he continued. "Tell him, Jill, get your fat husband off the couch, get that, get that fat pig off the couch."

"Tell him to go and vote for Trump," he said. "He's going to save our country. Get that guy the hell off. Get him up."

"You slap him around," he added. "Get him up. Get him up. We want him off the couch to get out and vote."

Has he ever seen himself? Donald is the least self-aware individual in the world. Trump is in a rapid mental decline, and shockingly, his supporters don't mind being verbally abused by him. MAGA, he hates you.