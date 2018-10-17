CNN Panelist: Trump Should 'Get Off His Fat Ass' On Saudis

Former CIA officer and CNN analyst Phil Mudd wins this week's Don't Sugarcoat It Award:

PHIL MUDD: The president has to get off his fat ass and ask a couple of basic investigative questions about what do we know and whether that information suggests that the Saudis were culpable or not. This is not that hard, Don, it's not that hard.

DON LEMON: Wow! harsh words there, Phil.

MUDD: I mean, it's -- if you ask an FBI investigator, you could be a 24-year-old FBI investigator and figure this out. You have some forensics here, like whether or not information from within the Saudi embassy was destroyed. Do we have that or not? Again, simply, the Turks had to register aircraft coming into the country from Saudi Arabia. Did they register those aircraft when they landed? Did the aircraft have tail numbers and who owns those aircraft? How hard is that, Don? That takes about 30 seconds on your show.

LEMON: Yeah. again, those were tough words. Phil, I'm sure, stands by those words.