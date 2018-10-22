Jared Kushner Refuses To Question Saudis' Absurd Murder Excuse

When CNN's Van Jones questioned Jared Kushner at the CITIZEN by CNN forum in New York about the Jamal Khashoggi murder, President Bone-Spur's son-in-law made believe he doesn't know much about Saudi Arabia or the Middle East.

Really, this is too f****ing absurd to have been said, even for a Trump advisor. The man who swaps messages with MBS and is supposed to be bringing peace to Israel and Palestine?

As the Guardian writes: "Jared Kushner helped build the alliance between the House of Saud and the House of Trump. The president’s son-in-law and senior adviser took the lead in promoting Mohammed bin Salman as a Saudi visionary, and persuaded the administration to hitch US Middle East policy to the prince’s rising star."

During a town hall-style interview with Jared Kushner, Van Jones conducted a Fox News-style softball just-between-us-friends interview with him. Jones' first question was, "How did you get this job?"

Nepotism, you jackass.

Anyway, Splinter did a great takedown of Jones embarrassing himself. And his response to immediate criticism was just as priceless.

Kushner is great friends with MBS, as the world knows, so after discussing prison reform, Jones moved on. "You've got also on your plate the Middle East. This situation that happened is so horrific..."

Jones finally asked if Jared believed Saudi Arabia's unbelievable explanations as to how Khashoggi wound up dead and dismembered.

"Does that strike you as credible?"

Instead of answering the question, Kushner pretended he had no idea what was going on in the Middle East outside of his dealings in the peace process.

"I don't have the Middle East," Kushner protested. "I was given the Middle East peace process between the Israelis and Palestinians and I've dealt with other regional partners in that effort."

Jared explained how Trump has a great foreign policy team in place, refused to say how what the Saudis threw out there was complete horsesh*t and replied, "I say that right now as an administration we're in more of the fact-finding phase we're obviously getting as many facts as we can from the different places and then we'll determine which facts are credible."

Jones didn't ask you about your fact-finding mission. And if you have no idea what's going on, how do you know a fact-finding mission is underway?

The whole interview was a train wreck. All of it. But Kushner declaring he wasn't the Middle East go-to was particularly precious, especially given the recent bailout of Kushner Cos by the Qataris.

Karoli Kuns contributed to this article