Not Weird At All: Trumpers Are Holding Fake Cups Of Vance's Icky Jizz

Gov. Tim Walz coined the term 'weird' to describe his Republican opponent, and he nailed it, just like Hillary Clinton was accurate in calling Trump supporters 'deplorables.' But they've gotten even weirder and more deplorable since 2016, as Kamala Harris now dominates the polls after jumping in the race only a few weeks ago. America is sick of the gloom and doom that Trump is propagating to his base at each rally and on Truth Social.

Vance, like his felonious boss, called the polls 'fake,' but they're genuine. To highlight why Trump and Vance, among many other things, are plunging in the polls, Trumpers have jumped in to be as offensive as possible, following the vice presidential hopeful's lead of disparaging women who are childless.

That's not a good way to reach out to the coveted woman voting bloc, but OK. Note to Trump supporters: Some Republican women are childless, too, you weirdos. The specimen cups they proudly hold say, "JD Vance Family Kit," with a pic of Trump's vice presidential pick's photo featured on it.

Trump supporters are carrying around a pretend jar of JD Vance’s jizz to mock Democrats that are unable to conceive children, just in case anyone wonders why we think they are a cult and just plain fucking weird pic.twitter.com/XqylRfWCej — Derek the Jedi (@DerekNeverFails) August 18, 2024

It turns out that rock-bottom has a basement. https://t.co/66Xy2k0vx2 — John Collins (@Logically_JC) August 18, 2024

History will marvel at how a whole segment of our society completely debased itself over a conman and malignant narcissist. You people are just SICK. https://t.co/83YVcGw1J2 — 🌻🌊 ❄️IamRaefordousMaximus🌊 ❄️🌻 (@raefordjban) August 18, 2024

NO, REALLY, WTAF IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE? #TrumpCultists https://t.co/nhXg4JPqn3 — Bianca Swirlski- Queen Spam Pam of Neverland (@BSwirlsi) August 18, 2024

Worst part is the tiny toy couch that fits inside the jar https://t.co/rRNPvWmrwW pic.twitter.com/8yeiDt4zcM — lorin 🇵🇸 (@nirol__) August 18, 2024

We should tell them the jar contains a cure for Covid, so they should drink it. I'm sorry, I ran out of fucks to give to these psychopaths. I never realized that women are judged by if they've given birth. I'm "childless," but that doesn't define my worth. Assholini is running for president again due to the ignominy of being imprisoned. Still, instead of addressing his policies, he tells his crowds that he's hotter than his Democratic opponent, who is much younger than Trump and is running a serious campaign.

It should be effortless to beat a rapist felon in this race, but his die-hard supporters stick with the aging narcissist whose administration was a 4-year crime spree. At least the right-wing whackosphere crowds at his rallies are dwindling.

Idea: One well-placed Cracker Barrel and the petty, petulant wannabe potentate's whole movement drags to a crawl like Trump's gravy-like blood through his clogged arteries. MAGA is in its death throes. Keep going, Deplorables. You're helping Kamala win the presidency.