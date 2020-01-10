Friday News Dump: Trump Lies His Ass Off At Ohio Rally, And Other News

Interesting moment at 0:18-0:24 when Trump starts imitating himself in a way that suggests he's aware that his whole attack on Democrats is just a form of shtick he performs for his own voters who are too mean or stupid to know better. https://t.co/BUPcjYdhJY
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 10, 2020
360 from back of stage around 5:30 pm for President Trump rally at Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Ijyx6xfWTx
— Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020
American Cancer Society Tears Trump To Shreds For, WHAT ELSE?
LYING.
Trump tried to take credit for NEW data showing a DECLINE in cancer deaths, but American Cancer Society (ACS) was quick to shoot down his victory lap.https://t.co/EK1MzGbzJ4 via @politicususa
— Kim Franklin-Magana (@InspiringU2) January 10, 2020
Trumpism seems to be becoming more malignant as he is only rewarded for violence and crassness. He has no victories to speak of other than a reckless military operation, he glamorizes war crimes, and his supporters cheer his meanness. He channels the worst of our collective id. https://t.co/d2KNgj3Te6
— Ryan D. Enos (@RyanDEnos) January 10, 2020
NEW: Boeing CEO Greg Smith emails employees about the damning messages released last night. "They do not reflect who we are as a company or the culture we’ve created."
But what are they, if not a record of the company and the culture?https://t.co/m5NBfCAUQ4
— David Gelles (@dgelles) January 10, 2020
Don’t think Trump understands why the Ethiopian PM received the Nobel peace prize. Appears he thought it was over the major Ethiopian dam project which he offered to help negotiate, not Ethiopia’s massive democratic transformation. https://t.co/isGKC5rogm
— Robbie Gramer (@RobbieGramer) January 10, 2020
🚨This is stupid & dangerous. Disinformation at Trump rally. #disinformationalert
Cc @propornot @Heidi_Cuda @ZarinaZabrisky @selectedwisdom @wiczipedia @MollyMcKew @BrandyZadrozny @BostonJoan @Hatewatch @JaneLytv https://t.co/ylY4nI0cLp pic.twitter.com/TtZTuYxylW
— ᴸᵁᴸᵁ ᴸᴱ No. (@LuluLemew) January 10, 2020
"The evangelicals called, some of the greatest pastors ... they just called today, five of the most respected people, & they said things that were incredible. They said, there's never been anything like this in the church" -- Trump takes credit for a religious revival pic.twitter.com/8dYn2O6WUp
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 10, 2020
In the past 11 days, Puerto Rico was hit by more than 950 earthquakes & aftershocks
2000+ people in shelters
Nearly 1M w/out power
Hundreds of thousands of ppl w/out water
Trump hasn’t uttered one word of comfort to Puerto Rico. Silence. Cruel silence. https://t.co/kt03g5tAmw↓ Story continues below ↓
— Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) January 10, 2020
Quite the nugget in this WSJ story --->
"Mr. Trump, after the strike, told associates he was under pressure to deal with Gen. Soleimani from GOP senators he views as important supporters in his coming impeachment trial in the Senate, associates said" https://t.co/3xxLFJ6XTk
— Dave Brown (@dave_brown24) January 10, 2020
And there it is. https://t.co/rJJ1mldzAt pic.twitter.com/AFD7wyv6FU
— Eric Columbus (@EricColumbus) January 10, 2020
#SecretaryRapture gets his way. Look who pays. https://t.co/B8Ex8xqTmu
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) January 10, 2020
Thus ends a vicious attack on the American nonprofit sector by white nationalists, Putin, and his proxy in the White House. Shame - deep, lasting, indelible shame - on "legitimate" media that went along with attempted take-down of the Clinton Foundation. https://t.co/fySQzGeQom
— Tom Watson (@tomwatson) January 10, 2020
Global Apathy Toward the Fires in Australia Is a Scary Portent for the Future https://t.co/gc1ikPmH7r
— Asher Wolf (@Asher_Wolf) January 10, 2020
Tomlinson: Oil's slick rebranding is more like disinformation https://t.co/ylq9BYpTir #hounews
— Matt Schwartz (@SchwartzChron) January 10, 2020
#UPDATE Torrential rain in Angola has killed 41 people and caused widespread destruction, the government said https://t.co/aTzdKS9gWx
— AFP news agency (@AFP) January 10, 2020
Harvard is trying to push its students to take clerkships with Trump-appointed judges who they don't agree with. I don't blame Harvard students for not wanting to clerk for judges deemed unqualified and ideological. https://t.co/VTZecr55F2
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) January 10, 2020
He took a gamble writing his own obituary and won. https://t.co/jXVCksph6p
— Corky Siemaszko (@csiemaszko) January 10, 2020
250 years of whiteness makes Conservatives fear "1000 years of blackness."https://t.co/YLGZbSLL9g
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) January 10, 2020
So much new info in this great overview of cybersecurity threats facing the US elections. “Fancy Bear,” has shifted some of its work to servers based in the United States in an apparent attempt to thwart the N.S.A.” https://t.co/trXDU0NHYY
— Sheera Frenkel (@sheeraf) January 10, 2020
"America suffers from a severe shortage of primary care. Right now, 78 million U.S. residents live in Health Professional Shortage Areas (HPSAs)." - Read the full @PhillyInquirer op-ed by BPC co-founder @TomDaschle and @AANP_NEWS CEO David Hebert: https://t.co/VF5IzU7Cbt
— Bipartisan Policy (@BPC_Bipartisan) January 10, 2020
Here is my piece on the topic. My take: "We need to be told that yes, we expect too much of ourselves, but we deserve better from the world around us. Forget invisibility. We need to be seen and heard ... We need help, damn it. This is no way to live." https://t.co/fvGaYmnHMd
— (((Helaine Olen))) (@helaineolen) January 10, 2020
.@realDonaldTrump found enough time to congratulate himself for many things over the last 36 hours, but we are yet to see any condolences for perished neighboring Canadians and other allies. #Flight752 #cdnpoli https://t.co/jvKxajKCMp
— Thomas A. Lukaszuk (@LukaszukAB) January 10, 2020
Asked for a picture after his event in Chicago, Mr. Bloomberg grimaced a bit: “Yup. Quickly.”
“We need somebody like you!” a woman called out.
“If you say so,” Mr. Bloomberg replied.https://t.co/AcrhmD1q8s
— Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) January 10, 2020
Bernie's electability argument is disproven by polls, really all of them https://t.co/jm5KzCtnKb
— Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 10, 2020
What is something that you believe the president has done well? pic.twitter.com/UlFeaOtTVR
— Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) January 10, 2020
F.**K #brexit pic.twitter.com/cg05XKPit6
— 💔🇪🇺 (@August05398614) January 10, 2020
If you have been bound by a non-compete clause at some point in your career and want to share your experience, we encourage you to file a comment with the @FTC. Comments can be submitted anonymously https://t.co/1BdVpvv3r8 pic.twitter.com/dArx4OhpUh
— Open Markets (@openmarkets) January 10, 2020
DEPARTMENT OF CUTE ANIMALS, BABIES, AND HUMANS
This Quacker simply makes me smile!
pic.twitter.com/77XQ9P4bCX
— Beki Knott (@lotsofuss) January 10, 2020
all you need is LOVE 🥰😍😍😍😊pic.twitter.com/BtJtdmlOYV
— Yougle Fact (@YougleFact) January 9, 2020
Baby kangaroos saved from the Australia fires pic.twitter.com/60YgYC5hSS
— Yougle Fact (@YougleFact) January 10, 2020
60-year-old walks for hours on end to create epic snow art with just his feet.https://t.co/JG4WKOyug9 pic.twitter.com/qweWDRJS42
— Upworthy (@Upworthy) January 1, 2020
Hope you all have a wonderful weekend!