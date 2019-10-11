Friday News Dump: Crazy Grandpa Goes Off The Rally Rails, And Other News

‘Sir, we think you’re lying.’ Here’s the one word that Trump seems to repeat when he’s telling a fake or inaccurate story pic.twitter.com/ELzrIh1cGU

You can tell how unhinged he is by counting the number of "sirs" in his soliloquy:

A two-fer from Trump -- a "Sir" story and a big tough man with "tears in his eyes" pic.twitter.com/fpitYXaNkH — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 11, 2019

I looked into Trump‘s Sir Story about how the US “didn’t have ammunition” when he took office.



As usual: wrong. But turns out there’s a kernel of truth! The military reported a *shortage* of *certain* munitions on account of anti-ISIS bombing. Facts: https://t.co/50KpfRf3Ks — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 9, 2019

How many “sir” stories so far? Seems like a hundred. — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) October 11, 2019

I thought this was kind of sad, because the closest he comes to real intimacy with a woman is when he's parodying it in someone else:

Pres. Trump does an impression of the Peter Strzok/Lisa Page text messages:pic.twitter.com/pyFaTbDWk1 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) October 11, 2019

Protester blowing whistle at Trump rally in MN holding sign saying “resign” just escorted out by security. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 11, 2019

I could kiss you Minneapolis! Thousands of protestors outside Trump rally. #TrumpMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/fxYc0FvVlE — ERIC BALFOUR (@ERICBALFOUR) October 11, 2019

I hope every member of #TheResistance has the gumption to walk into a #TrumpRally with a Colin Kaepernick jersey like this guy.



"I ask you to judge me by the enemies I have made." - FDRpic.twitter.com/bsgXONAum6 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) October 11, 2019

This guy in the Trump rally crowd had a Nazi tattoo. He and his friend wouldn’t answer my questions. https://t.co/2l8Wqj2IJI pic.twitter.com/atEV3wpsla — Hunter Walker (@hunterw) October 11, 2019

Speaking about how great his campaign rallies are, Trump says: “We’ve set every record at every place, virtually, that we’ve gone.”



I guess that’s true if you consider that localities that hosted a Trump rally in 2016 saw a 226% increase in hate crimes. #MinneapolisTrumpRally — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) October 11, 2019

Oh yeah, there's that "never before seen in the history of our country" line:

President Trump: "The Democrats' brazen attempt to overthrow our government will produce a backlash at the ballot box, the likes of which they have never, ever seen before in the history of this country." #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/fdicFgojfZ

Just look at the size of Trump crowd outside of the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis. Amazing. #TrumpMinneapolis pic.twitter.com/18M13CP84t — imfabulous (@imfabulous13) October 10, 2019

It’s unfair to assume Trump is doing a favor for Erdogan bc of personal financial benefit. He could be doing it bc he talked to him on the phone once and Erdogan said “I agree, you do have good skin and Bette Midler was very nasty to you, sir” — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) October 7, 2019

NEW

Trump asked Tillerson to help get charges dropped for Turkish trader ... Tillerson recoiled in horror at Oval Office meeting where Giuliani pitchwd the idea .

me and @jdawsey1 @mattzap https://t.co/XNEwZueQGk — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) October 11, 2019

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed wins 2019 Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/xQ2GUuCj1o — Bob Krause (@KrauseForIowa) October 11, 2019

Little details matter to prosecutors. In SDNY, they likely want to know whether Parnas & Fruman bought their one-way tickets out of the US before or after their lunch with Giuliani. https://t.co/unbJWXfIrF — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 10, 2019

BREAKING: A judge has approved a bail package for Parnas and Fruman, they'll be released once conditions are met:

- $1M bond each

- Home detention + GPS/location monitoring

- 3rd party custodian responsible

- Can only travel to SDNY and SDFL, and must get approval first — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) October 10, 2019

In case you’re trying to keep track: pic.twitter.com/hQz0X2GXci — 🐾 Foxxita 🐾 #Vote💙💙💙2020 (@Foxxita) October 11, 2019

Rick Wilson slams AG Barr’s secret meeting with Rupert Murdoch: ‘John Mitchell’s ghost is laughing down in hell’https://t.co/6juuWlPtxs — Raw Story (@RawStory) October 11, 2019

Special Assistant to Trump on his Nat'l Security Council staff, Hill stepped down in August 2019. https://t.co/CIE81LNhEl — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) October 10, 2019

in a situation like this, if a politician doesn’t just answer “no,” there’s a reason https://t.co/jc1bxPuHQ1 — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) October 10, 2019

Americans are getting on board with the idea of impeaching Trump much faster than they did with Richard Nixon https://t.co/xnfTzdXjkT — Newsweek (@Newsweek) October 11, 2019

At some point in recent years, @DeutscheBank apparently *got rid of* @realDonaldTrump's tax returns.



It’s unclear when and why this happened, but I’m told that normal procedure at the bank was to retain such records. https://t.co/tC1wqOQFuV — David Enrich (@davidenrich) October 10, 2019

I talked today to a former @DeutscheBank executive, who was among those who reviewed the @realDonaldTrump tax returns that were in the bank's possession.



When I told him Deutsche says it doesn't have the returns, this is how he reacted. (Posting this with source's permission) pic.twitter.com/37XiskaFfi — David Enrich (@davidenrich) October 10, 2019

at least there’s no video pic.twitter.com/JVaUyJpm4V — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) October 10, 2019

Rising old used car prices help push poor Americans over the edge https://t.co/GP1qUa1Iwj pic.twitter.com/NoyX57x3oB — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 11, 2019

The Trump administration is joining Russia in vetoing a UN Security Council resolution condemning @realDonaldTrump’s dictator friend Erdogan’s ethnic cleansing of the Kurds in Syria.



US and Russia against the other permanent members. Let that sink in. https://t.co/RQ2gDuxUSL — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 11, 2019

People will be outraged when they read the full extent of what Rose went through in Catch and Kill. Grateful to her and to all the sources who did a difficult thing to make telling this story possible. https://t.co/OaSLxabx1I — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) October 10, 2019

Those involved in sounding alarms “were not a swamp, not a deep state,” said a former senior official. Rather, they were White House officials “who got concerned about this because this is not the way they want to see the government run.” https://t.co/xOail16fzr — Peter Wallsten (@peterwallsten) October 10, 2019

Bloomberg confirms it:



Federal investigators are scrutinizing @RudyGiuliani's finances, after his two associates were arrested yesterday.



One thing they might be looking at: whether Giuliani knew they were trying to leave the country.https://t.co/0pFygfmMD1 pic.twitter.com/7QneBGYVJl — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 11, 2019

