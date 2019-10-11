Politics
Friday News Dump: Crazy Grandpa Goes Off The Rally Rails, And Other News

Trump outdoes himself at last night's Minneapolis rally.
By Susie Madrak

You can tell how unhinged he is by counting the number of "sirs" in his soliloquy:

I thought this was kind of sad, because the closest he comes to real intimacy with a woman is when he's parodying it in someone else:

Oh yeah, there's that "never before seen in the history of our country" line:

What a week. Here's some extra-strength cute to get you through the day:

Have a great weekend!

