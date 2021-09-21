Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Marjorie Taylor Greene Goes Off The Rails During Impeachment Rant

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained on Monday why she supports articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.
By David

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) explained on Monday why she supports articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

In a floor speech, Greene said that she was prompted to file articles of impeachment because of "his disgraceful actions having to do with Afghanistan."

According to the Georgia Republican, Biden is guilty of treason because he gave "aid and comfort to the enemies."

Greene also pointed to the "security crisis created at our southern border, which today is actually being invaded."

The lawmaker then veered into a rant about abortion.

"But heading into this week, perhaps the most evil and disgusting thing that is going to happen in this 117th Congress is the bill that's going to be introduced that makes it a federal law to allow abortion up until the day of birth," she complained. "This wall [in the House chamber] says 'In God We Trust' and if that is the case then this Congress will reject this evil bill and protect the innocent unborn."

Greene added: "If this nation becomes a nation where we have such a federal law that can kill a baby up until the day of birth then God will no longer provide protection and his grace over America."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team