Friday News Dump: Covid Spikes, Dow Goes Down, And Other News

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted more than 1,860 points, or 6.9%, on Thursday as investors seemed concerned about new spikes in COVID-19 cases and on the heels of two gloomy economic forecasts. @RebeccaJarvis reports. https://t.co/qFbcKIT5sg pic.twitter.com/ZbqWYNhsyZ

I have a data nerd friend who's been tracking covid all over the country, and she warned me the numbers were climbing a week before the protests even happened -- probably because of people like this:

More than 100 people showed up to this Orange County Board of Supervisors meeting to speak out against face mask regulations pic.twitter.com/qoxaOgESWg — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 11, 2020

‘We have always said that this would happen’: Orange County sees spike in new COVID-19 cases

https://t.co/FEXeqbzBzF — Myrt Price (@MPriceWFTV) June 12, 2020

JUST IN: In one of the worst one-day point drops in history, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,860 points — or close to 7%.



The plunge comes amid reports of a second wave of coronavirus cases. https://t.co/aiJw3flhjE — NPR (@NPR) June 11, 2020

2 of today's front pages: "Dow falls 1,800 on virus worries" on one, "Virus may kill 100,000 more in US by autumn" on the other pic.twitter.com/Yg1wXdtXSv — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 12, 2020

Breaking News: A U.S. recession began in February, the association of economists that officially designates downturns said. It's the first economic downturn since the Great Recession. https://t.co/ZDJ091U7fj pic.twitter.com/oeh0jpAbga — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 8, 2020



oh btw, NYT went with Both Sides coverage of GOP voter suppression in GA; https://t.co/q0WJ8RQPaj — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) June 11, 2020

Attendees of Trump's upcoming rally must agree to a disclaimer that states they acknowledge the "inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present" and will not hold Trump et al liable for illness.



Per @ryanobles: https://t.co/8TqLLTZNCL — Vicky Ward (@VickyPJWard) June 12, 2020

Let's #SaveTulsaOK from Covid-19 spikes by ghost-registering & RSVP'ing for at least 2 free tix but NOT showing up at his rally, using disposable email/SMS phone verification. Just saying you want to go but change your heart at the last minute. Here's how: https://t.co/RD1Ny6vvix — WaySmarterThan45 (@antipreshitdent) June 12, 2020

"Defunding the police is not simply about withdrawing funding for law enforcement and doing nothing else," says Angela Davis, who says Joe Biden has accepted this "superficial understanding" of the demand. Defunding police must be paired with reinvestment in community, she says. pic.twitter.com/T6olmihy1W — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) June 12, 2020

OK, this is YOUR money



COVID loan program is key to our recovery but we can’t just have Trump saying “Trust me. You don’t need to know where your $511 billion went.”



Trump administration won’t say who got $511 bil in taxpayer-backed coronavirus loans https://t.co/m2kXaXeF3t — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 12, 2020

That you have witnessed all the corruption and lacking moral character, rudeness and contempt for you, the working American voter, and you still show up grinning and wearing your MAGA hats and threatening to beat up anybody who says otherwise. (https://t.co/W7fgpSrnWx) — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) June 11, 2020

Disney, Papa John’s, Poshmark and T-Mobile have distanced themselves from “Tucker Carlson Tonight” after the host’s comments about Black Lives Matter protests https://t.co/RzS6THTTdf — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 12, 2020

DeVos issues rule barring colleges from granting coronavirus relief funds to DACA recipients https://t.co/ivMDSsQXkf pic.twitter.com/Rh900lwqoF — The Hill (@thehill) June 12, 2020

Scientists are warning about unusual spine growth activity.https://t.co/V0YhMDPaJg — Heidi (@HeidiOCanada) June 12, 2020

A judge is threatening to hold Tennessee officials in contempt for not allowing coronavirus fears as a valid excuse for mail-in voting.https://t.co/5POtGd6CL5 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 12, 2020

Bolton Book Reportedly to Allege Trump ‘Misconduct’ Beyond Ukraine Scandal That Led to Impeachmenthttps://t.co/LDfixjpL9G — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 12, 2020

NEW: Dems from Biden down are pulling a sleight of hand. They'll name or call out "systemic racism" and then offer non-systemic solutions. Will the electorate be satisfied? My story from George Floyd's public viewing, on the messy meaning of justicehttps://t.co/aGSD9cJr67 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) June 12, 2020

By 2035, 90 percent of the US could be powered by renewables https://t.co/OJXdsbbN9Z — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) June 12, 2020

Man charged in deputy ambush scrawled extremist 'Boogaloo' phrases in blood https://t.co/tx1xwfGWi4 — Barbara Smith (@nanaslugdiva) June 12, 2020

📺 NEW VIDEO



None of this is beautiful. Vote out this #UglyPresident. pic.twitter.com/vtfaJ4lxNG — MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) June 12, 2020

The man who struck Robert Forbes, a black protester, with his car, killing him, has an "88" tattoo on his left shoulder. Stands for "Heil Hitler."



He hasn't been charged. https://t.co/odIO6VMHIQ — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) June 11, 2020

But to @realDonaldTrump & @GOP, this is old news -- U.S. Hits 2 Million Coronavirus Cases As Many States See A Surge Of Patients https://t.co/DxTnKQQ6cV — Lorraine Devon Wilke (@LorraineDWilke) June 12, 2020

Will the Banks Collapse? - The Atlantic https://t.co/uoZxhmgnNa — phawker (@phawker) June 11, 2020

Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett on what happens when Americans' benefits run out: "We've given people enough cash .... which they can go out and start buying stuff with if the economies open up and so there's a chance for a really positive outcome." https://t.co/f4SYv1oAX8 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 11, 2020

‘I feel good. I’m alive’: Two years after diagnosis, Harry Reid says he’s cancer free Via @PKCapitol https://t.co/TJdtDoMH3n — Cathleen Decker (@cathleendecker) June 11, 2020

Statement from @PressSec: “the President has authorized economic sanctions against International Criminal Court officials directly engaged with any effort to investigate or prosecute United States personnel without the consent of the United States.” — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) June 11, 2020

My friend was threatened in Wilson Park in Torrance, California today while she was working out in a public park by a Karen. She now does not feel safe to exercise in the park because of this. This is infuriating @TorranceCA @TorrancePD @ABC7 @CNN @LANow pic.twitter.com/JkZbRpODbA — Rachel Tennell (@rmtennell) June 10, 2020

If you've been seeing people circulate rumors of vans of Antifa coming to ransack your town: you are very much not alone. I dug into the "Antifa Fantasy" that's spreading all over social media and what's driving it: https://t.co/A3tFlPAK3H — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) June 10, 2020

“As a military officer, what I saw was more or less really fucked up,” one D.C. Guardsman who was deployed to Lafayette Square last Monday, told me. The official line from the White House that the protesters had turned violent, he said, is false. https://t.co/s9w3xOYRlH — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) June 10, 2020

“For the last two weeks, the police reaction to the movement has been so unhinged, and so well documented, that it couldn’t help but feed support for the protests. American public opinion may have tipped in favor of Black Lives Matter for good.” https://t.co/QfeFCOEo0c — Claire Potter (@TenuredRadical) June 10, 2020

"Blatantly discriminatory evasions of federal decrees are rare."

-Chief Justice John Roberts’ declaration that racism is over as his rationale for gutting the Voting Rights Act in 2013. https://t.co/T600qdYAow — Bradley Whitford (@BradleyWhitford) June 9, 2020

Get this: @US_FDA gave "approval" to antibody tests without proper scientific vetting. Patients looking to the FDA for guidance are no better off than if they just played roulette. At a hearing today, I brought out a Wheel of Antibody Tests to show how ridiculous this is: pic.twitter.com/VuZSskARVw — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) June 9, 2020

I knew Barr had always been a piece of shit, but I didn't realize 'always' stretched back nearly 60 years. https://t.co/UTdJkDEKZ4 — Tom Hilton (@TVHilton) June 10, 2020

The Senate has unanimously confirmed Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as chief of staff of the U.S. Air Force, making him the first black officer to lead one of the nation’s military services.https://t.co/6rdzrMmtoV — The Associated Press (@AP) June 9, 2020

Imagine telling the guitarist from fuckin Rage Against The Machine that you don't want to hear about politics or social issues from musicians.... have these people EVER listened to a RATM song? 😂 pic.twitter.com/OaVLiIlFOB — Gav (@miracleofsound) June 9, 2020

The people angrily denouncing Rage Against the Machine for Tom Morello's leftist politics is one of the more hilarious things I have ever seen on the internet. WHAT MACHINE DID YOU THINK THEY HAVE BEEN RAGING AGAINST FOR DECADES? THE ICE CREAM MACHINE? THE ATM? LAWNMOWERS? — Elisabeth Ryan JD MPH (@EJAllstonEsq) June 10, 2020



Bob Dylan Has a Lot on His Mind https://t.co/1MrzYgLKVy — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 12, 2020

I want everyone to see and hear this incredible black woman sitting in the rain in Georgia with her son for 3 hours to vote. And then I want you to ask yourself why in this day and age - with America having the ability to put a man on the moon & land a space shuttle back on earth pic.twitter.com/TOrvtbMy4j — Ayman Mohyeldin (@AymanM) June 10, 2020

