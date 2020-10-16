Friday News Dump: Chris Christie Discovers Masks, And Other News

Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie to @GMA after his stint in the hospital with COVID: "We need to be telling people that there is no downside to you wearing masks, and in fact, there can be a great deal of upside." pic.twitter.com/QMpbPDu2xN

Following the usual conservative pattern of "it's not real unless it happens to me," Chris Christie admits he was wrong not to wear a mask:

Chris Christie urges Americans to wear masks to fight the coronavirus that put him in ICU for 7 days, warning that the virus is "something to take very seriously." https://t.co/kvGx7HRygG. — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 16, 2020

#MorningJoe. So Chris Christie has learned the hard way he should have worn a mask. Okaaaay. What has he learned about working to elect a president who still denies it, contributing to the deaths of 218,000 Americans? — Courtney Rhorer (@c_rhorer) October 16, 2020

Don’t get me wrong, I’m happy @GovChristie recovered. But it seriously bothers me people with his privilege can disregard guidelines in the middle of a global pandemic and then get special treatment when they get sick. 218,921 are dead. #MorningJoe — Jon Lee Hart (@jonleehart) October 16, 2020

In the real world where they don't get special treatment and the best of care, both Donald Trump and Chris Christie are dead. — William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) October 16, 2020

**********************************

This execution of an antifa activist is getting lost in the chaos, but let's pick it up after the election. Maybe we can impeach him again.

The President of the United States bragging about an extrajudicial killing of an American citizen on American soil. https://t.co/UiS8kkgquA — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) October 15, 2020

More Witnesses Corroborate Claims of Extrajudicial Killing of Antifa Activist by U.S. Marshals https://t.co/wV8fcmM6qz — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) October 15, 2020

Mehdi: "Did we just listen to the president of the United States ordering the extrajudicial killing of an American citizen on an American street?"



Former Pence aide @OliviaTroye: "That is exactly what that is... it's disgusting and appalling." pic.twitter.com/N53vMR7x9Y — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) October 16, 2020

Trump is probably lying about knowing their intent, but DOJ hasn’t denied it. Worse, he’s celebrating extrajudicial killing. It’s a window into what his administration’s policy will be if he wins a second term. In the absence of any other platform, murder is the GOP platform now. https://t.co/R9luMVaW24 — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) October 15, 2020

Here, the @NYTimes links a September 13 @TPMLiveWire tweet because there is no previous NYT article to link to. That’s right: The NYT waited a month to tell readers that the president of the United States endorsed extrajudicial killing. pic.twitter.com/5wTMBrUIxZ — Jamison Foser (@jamisonfoser) October 13, 2020

****************

NEW - Biden’s campaign looked into an endorsement from W, but it’s not coming. But if Biden wins and Trump causes chaos, Biden would lean on him to get involved.



Bush doesn’t want to get mixed up in any of it.https://t.co/ecN3Im3Qaa — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) October 16, 2020

My Trump hating aunt in TN has been exposed to Covid by her Trump-loving-tested-positive-son-in-law who refuses to wear a mask. Anyway she just asked if I would request people to pray for her. She said "even if they don't know me it might help." So if you pray, please do. 😊 — Oldie Wan Kenobi (@oldiewankenobe) October 16, 2020

Red State America is keeping us sick; pic.twitter.com/umV1hZmQV4 — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 16, 2020

Over the last 24 hours, we’ve received significant feedback (from critical to supportive) about how we enforced our Hacked Materials Policy yesterday. After reflecting on this feedback, we have decided to make changes to the policy and how we enforce it. — Vijaya Gadde (@vijaya) October 16, 2020

#earlyvote evening update 10/15



At least 19.8 million people have voted in the 2020 general election https://t.co/s8K2xFDeSA pic.twitter.com/FlkEh7FcHP — Michael McDonald (@ElectProject) October 16, 2020

Wonder what Ronald Reagan would think? Unbelievable. Remember these folks think satanists are running government with some cannibalism and pedophile rings thrown in for good measure.



The GOP starts forging a new alliance with QAnon https://t.co/lo0OeWNI8j pic.twitter.com/GTn5IneMUG — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 16, 2020

“The intelligence agencies warned the White House late last year that Russian intelligence officers were using President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani as a conduit for disinformation aimed at undermining Biden’s presidential run.” https://t.co/Q5RlpzuY2g — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) October 16, 2020

Crazy Uncle alert https://t.co/KZsoLiPAcG — David Pepper (@DavidPepper) October 16, 2020

Key coronavirus model predicts nearly 80 percent rise in deaths by February https://t.co/9T8wbBrV3o pic.twitter.com/RN9DElngxM — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2020

The Trump administration has rejected California's request for a disaster declaration for six destructive wildfires, including a massive central California wildfire that has become the single largest in state history https://t.co/EwzVMpv1hX — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) October 16, 2020

US District Court issues a scathing rebuke to ICE for "lack of candor" and "straight up dishonesty" in a case involving pandemic safety, and flat out tells them if they lie in the future, they will be held in contempt.



I've never seen anything like this. https://t.co/DXJxEauLsD pic.twitter.com/KRDvVnDfVV — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) October 16, 2020

After the @ABC town hall in Philadelphia ended, @JoeBiden has stayed behind to answer questions from voters who didn’t get a chance to ask



He’s taken questions on sending in the National Guard to quell protests, and on the Muslim travel ban pic.twitter.com/FapIxu6B0R — Johnny Verhovek (@JTHVerhovek) October 16, 2020

Iowa gotcha questions are a little different from those out East https://t.co/pV96nDPhDH — Blake News (@blakehounshell) October 16, 2020

Seasons, the oldest metaphors, are also moods. I wrote about our finest poet of October. https://t.co/w0enFhcR3O — Katy Waldman (@xwaldie) October 16, 2020

Exclusive: Feds probing if alleged Biden emails linked to foreign intel operation https://t.co/kge70LgBrc via @nbcnews — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 16, 2020

Poll: Graham leads Harrison by 6 points in South Carolina Senate race https://t.co/xn4gbi4XvA pic.twitter.com/jr05Jb5pB0 — The Hill (@thehill) October 16, 2020

A really excellent piece that helps explain why spending didn’t plummet when the $600 a week unemployment payments stopped. The benefits were large enough that families actually put away a month or two of savings. But they’ve been spending those down. https://t.co/q4qjtNVlQW — Jordan Weissmann (@JHWeissmann) October 16, 2020

The Philly Inky and ⁦@Elaijuh⁩ have been doing amazing work on documenting and reporting on early / absentee vote. https://t.co/nzISKfwkgP — amy walter (@amyewalter) October 16, 2020

A Tucker Carlson lie about masks gets supercharged by the president.



The Fox host keeps misrepresenting studies like this to denigrate mask usage: https://t.co/w9GOpd2TGf https://t.co/cnP1q9sHdD — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 16, 2020

I was an Uber driver in 2017 for >40 hours/week. I had no health insurance/benefits. I was constantly rushing to make >100 trips/week to hit bonuses. I had bladder problems from how trips worked back to back and bc places don’t let you use restrooms. #NoOnProp22 @CaliforniaLabor https://t.co/Mqn8Si245M — Nathan Cheung (@nathanscheung) October 15, 2020

My wild, elaborate conspiracy theory:



1. Russian intelligence --> Derkach

2. Derkach --> Giuliani



Pretty crazy, huh? https://t.co/iJ0Wxu5tIM — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) October 16, 2020

My latest: Herd immunity’s a great strategy, if you don’t mind the millions of dead https://t.co/qjcwBHTmu6 — Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) October 16, 2020

As Republicans wrap up the Amy Coney Barrett hearing with plans to vote, Dianne Feinstein praises Lindsey Graham: "I just want to thank you. This has been one of the best set of hearings that I've participated in," she tells him. "Thank you so much for your leadership." pic.twitter.com/I3oXSYpVDk — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 15, 2020

“We are staring down the barrel of a blue tsunami." https://t.co/xTRCskeK1r — Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) October 16, 2020

Savannah Guthrie for the win.



Trump talking about retweeting conspiracy theories and Savannah nails him with a “You're not like someone's crazy uncle who can retweet whatever”... pic.twitter.com/P5kiywvTHR — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 16, 2020

BABYLON BEE IS A SATIRE SITE LIKE THE ONION, YOU FUCKING PINECONE pic.twitter.com/E1fYb6kRQz — MeanMrsMode 🌊 (@TampaBigRed) October 16, 2020

Not all progressive lawyers: https://t.co/wP8ayJgSJ6 — Nicholas Bagley (@nicholas_bagley) October 16, 2020

Giuliani's daughter Caroline says vote for Biden.https://t.co/UEnhIqR9or — (((Katha Pollitt))) (@KathaPollitt) October 16, 2020

EXCLUSIVE: Video footage paints a disturbing picture of Proud Boys’ “extra friendly” relationship with Philly copshttps://t.co/5RXfoIGa1B — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 16, 2020

YIKES — IRS documents show Tuberville Foundation kept money from vets https://t.co/m4vA4u9p1H



"This isn’t the first time Tuberville has faced questions about his financial dealings" #ALSen — Stewart Boss (@stew_boss) October 16, 2020

Every now and then I think about the most cringeworthy thing I’ve ever seen — and then I go to this...pic.twitter.com/rgXKNGjmLP — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 16, 2020



DEPT. OF VERY CAUTIOUS OPTIMISM

Because most everything sucks right now, check-out these two guys for one minute.



Also, age is only a number... pic.twitter.com/udJMqW4plY — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 11, 2020

Jay Diggs with his new smash hit taking over the streets “Fly On You” (feat. @VP ) #mikepencefly #PresidentialDebate pic.twitter.com/SYvivcPNR5 — Jay Diggs (@jaydiggsmusic) October 9, 2020

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️



Riley is legally blind.



At Christmas, her parents found out there were special glasses that could help her see.



This happened after she put them on...



(🎥 /Buitengebieden)



pic.twitter.com/KcIPlNoPWq — FierceWarriorNStilettos (@InactionNever) October 9, 2020

just a golden being a golden pic.twitter.com/ysIZokTtzY — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 15, 2020

Toro is so affectionate, but still no one wants him. He has been living behind bars now for a year after a life of a heavy chain & abandonment. Please retweet! Needs solo pet & adult home. Town of Hempstead Animal Shelter, NY. Email: adoption@tohmail.org #LongIsland #NewYork pic.twitter.com/ge0ocYKQ1P — Toro the Shelter Dog (@AdoptToro) October 16, 2020

Guilty dogs are the funniest dogs...



Did you guys eat my dinner???



Nope.....



🐶🐶🤣🤣🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/RrGdXoTk6J — Danny Hughes (@dthmath) October 15, 2020

Skateboarding in the city, meeting up with my dogs. 🤘🏻💪🔥🐶🛹 pic.twitter.com/j72OBsaXJf — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) October 15, 2020

<br /> Browser not supported. Visit <a href="https://www.270towin.com/">www.270towin.com</a><br />

GUYS: We are almost there! Praise the Lord -- and pass the ammunition! Wear your masks, wash your hands, and if you can, spare some time this weekend to volunteer for some remote phone banking.