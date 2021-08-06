Friday News Dump: 'Unmask Our Kids!' And Other Nonsense

The usual suspects are going crazy over mask mandates. Who falls for this?
On Thursday, the Texas Education Agency released new guidance for schools on how to handle positive COVID-19 cases.
— WFAA (@wfaa) August 5, 2021
“Unless we vaccinate the South, our national epidemic will not end with Delta.” Mandate vaccines in schools for kids 12 and up, plus staff. Mandate masks. But no, some governors ignore prevention and are actually risking sending kids to the hospital.
— Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) August 6, 2021
Children dying from Covid won't change anyone's mind.
The people so adamantly against masks, and vaccines, have also been adamantly against any measures to prevent mass shootings.
They see the deaths of children as the price of their freedom. That's who they are.
— Jax Persists (@LadyJayPersists) August 6, 2021
As a Floridian, I will keep confronting Ron Desantis over his atrocious and negligent Covid response that has left nearly 40,000 Floridians dead. Give me a follow to support my activism. pic.twitter.com/nmhKvCDRgy
— Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) August 5, 2021
Masks are uncomfortable? Maybe intubation is what you are looking for. Easy installation and 85% chance it's the last device you'll ever see. #GetVaccinatedNow #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RmmsJi2RQh
— Gordon McClendon🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@GordonMcClendon) August 6, 2021
“We’re talking about protecting students, this shouldn’t be hard”: Education Sec. Miguel Cardona warns that students and teachers need to wear masks in schools — or in-person classes could be shut down again. pic.twitter.com/vJ0H9Q8mjm
— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) August 6, 2021
It should be national news tonight that the biggest school district in Texas is on track to defy Gov @GregAbbott_TX's ban on local mask mandates #txlege https://t.co/uOPD570Xpe
— Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) August 6, 2021
Very good July jobs report:
+943,000 jobs added (most since August 2020)
Unemployment rate down to 5.4% (from 5.9% in June)
Big increase in employment-to-population ratio: Now 58.4% (up 0.4)
Big drop in # of Americans unemployed for 6+ months: down by 560,000
— Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) August 6, 2021
I will not make a big deal about a monthly jobs report.
I will not make a big deal about a monthly jobs report.
But that was pretty impressive. If it had happened under Trump, they'd demand that he be made president for life.
Oh, wait, they're doing that anyway.
— Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 6, 2021
Car Rant Vol 27, Trump Truths: DeSantis, Abbott & GOP Lies. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hwliuNvVBl
— NoelCaslerComedy (@caslernoel) August 6, 2021
A South Florida hospital chain suspended elective surgery and put 250 beds in conference rooms, an auditorium and even a cafeteria as more patients seek treatment for COVID. Yesterday, Memorial Healthcare Systems admitted 1,600 patients.
— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) August 6, 2021
Alfredo Rivera is the greatest storyteller of our time. pic.twitter.com/vKk9liITac
— Krister Johnson (@KristerJohnson) August 5, 2021
BREAKING: Austin/Travis County officially in STAGE 5 COVID restrictions. This is the highest risk level for the pandemic.
— Amanda Salinas (@AmandaOnFOX7) August 5, 2021
Good news. In states with the highest covid case rates, people are getting vaccinated at a pace not seen since April (Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi).
— Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) August 6, 2021
the phillies half a game behind the mets like pic.twitter.com/BQXveyqH0K
— baseballin' (@inthephanattic) August 6, 2021
Philly cops have been towing cars from legal spaces to illegal spaces, impounded the cars from the illegal spaces, and then trying to sell the cars at auction. https://t.co/rv4Ejd6qDk
— Eric Nelson (@literaryeric) August 5, 2021
11-month-old with COVID to be treated at hospital 150 miles away due to lack of beds at Houston hospital - ABC13 Houston https://t.co/89K73RYN4Y
— Jamie Gangel (@jamiegangel) August 6, 2021
Republican anti-vaxxism offers a fascinating study of relationship between right-wing elites vs. rank-and-file. Elites first fomented anti-vax feeling for partisan purposes. They succeeded so well that they cannot/dare not now reverse. Elite leads; rank-and-file then constrain.
— David Frum (@davidfrum) August 6, 2021
As climate change disrupts supply chains, American life is poised to change drastically | Via Salon https://t.co/Zik8NwnkRm
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) August 6, 2021
The United States is now reporting 98,518 new coronavirus cases per day, the highest seven-day average since February 11, according to data from @CNN and Johns Hopkins University.
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) August 6, 2021
New — 36 Texas shelters housing migrant children in federal care are set to operate without state oversight due to an order by Gov. Greg Abbott, placing them at risk of violating legal requirements designed to protect minors in U.S. custody.https://t.co/6SeXGiYNrW
— Camilo Montoya-Galvez (@camiloreports) August 6, 2021
Memo to Congress (and you couldn’t illustrate it more simply or sadly): #climatecrisis is infrastructure. #Greenville #DixieFire https://t.co/7skzHMeYq0 pic.twitter.com/hkhCGwVx6N
— Reading The Pictures (@ReadingThePix) August 6, 2021
SEIU President @MaryKayHenry released the following statement on the sudden death of Rich Trumka.
"The untimely death of Rich Trumka is a terrible loss for the labor movement and for working people everywhere..." https://t.co/OtdrR8RAmm
— SEIU (@SEIU) August 5, 2021
Why was Grant Stern removed in such a fascistic way. McCarthy is dangerous. All Republicans are dangerous.
This is no longer America. The @TheJusticeDept needs to investigate this now! We need to end this direction America has moved towards.
pic.twitter.com/Kg0jU4UDLJ
— Mr. Spock 🖖 (Commentary) (@SpockResists) August 5, 2021
A mountain of evidence is emerging about how intent Trump and his allies were to overturn the election. Top DOJ officials from 2020 will be talking to congressional investigators in the coming days, and more details are likely to be disclosed about what they were confronted with. pic.twitter.com/qHhHV10uWN
— Jessica Schneider (@SchneiderCNN) August 6, 2021
Report spotlights GOP 'millionaires caucus' that stands to benefit from obstructing tax hikes on the rich https://t.co/Nr3RhNG6jW
— Raw Story (@RawStory) August 6, 2021
Georgia Republicans didn't waste any time in using their new voter suppression law | By Ian Millhiser https://t.co/8w2abQ7vxI
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) August 6, 2021
United Airlines will require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus starting this fall, the company said. It’s the first major airline to establish such a mandate.
Employees who do not comply will be fired. https://t.co/dq7nwAvS0X
— The New York Times (@nytimes) August 6, 2021
Meadows should have very serious criminal exposure.https://t.co/6gMHTINogX
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 6, 2021
'Sideshow lunatic' Mike Lindell's 'bizarre and untrue belief system' picked apart by Morning Joe panelists https://t.co/5d1IB3WGUX
— Raw Story (@RawStory) August 6, 2021
BREAKING: Pres. Biden tears up while giving Rose Garden speech awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to the January 6 Capitol Officers, telling them, “It breaks my heart to know that you all were assaulted by violent insurrectionists.” RT if it breaks your heart too!💔 pic.twitter.com/fZrwHyGdvQ
— Occupy Democrats (@OccupyDemocrats) August 5, 2021
Missouri Gov Parsons won’t FREE an innocent man who has served 42 years in prison but he PARDONED the white couple who pointed guns at BLM protesters. Even the prosecutors admit their mistake & want Kevin Strickland released. #FreeKevinStricklandNow pic.twitter.com/LBi5nJIlO3 04
— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) August 6, 2021
"A shutdown of the conveyor belt is not a scenario that any credible scientists worry about on any human timescale," I wrote in The Uninhabitable Earth. "But a slowdown is another matter." A new study describes the system as close to collapse. https://t.co/p1X4H30vIt
— David Wallace-Wells (@dwallacewells) August 5, 2021
Why is no one calling for the impeachment and removal or resignation of the governors of Texas and Florida who are literally killing people?
— BJ (@HillBeverlyhill) August 6, 2021
NEW: For centuries a river couldn’t split Mosul, but a war did. Along both sides, culture and commerce are coming to life again. From Mosul @AliBaroodi writes for @newlinesmag https://t.co/KmG07knG2F
— Newlines Magazine (@newlinesmag) August 6, 2021
Stranger Things is headed to an ending – but maybe not a permanent one https://t.co/FLItGa7hwb
— Total Film (@totalfilm) August 6, 2021
Tomorrow is #NationalLighthouseDay!💡🏠
Morris Island Lighthouse is a Charleston historic gem and a stunning example of late nineteenth-century lighthouses.
In 2008, our team built a cofferdam around the base to prevent further erosion and help preserve the local landmark. pic.twitter.com/TQaalrn9lQ
— Charleston District (@CharlestonCorps) August 6, 2021
The Daily Beast discovered that Japan reported a case of the highly infectious Lambda variant in Tokyo three days before the Olympics began, on July 20. Then they kept it quiet.#五輪株#ラムダ株#Lambda#Tokyo2020 https://t.co/i5l5vxemGQ
— Jake Adelstein/中本哲史 (@jakeadelstein) August 6, 2021
Stop the Steal leader Ali Alexander has kept a low profile since Jan. 6. But in private, texts show, he has encouraged his allies to prepare for “civil war.”https://t.co/1kzgwnNs9t
— ProPublica (@propublica) August 6, 2021
DEPT. OF 'IT'S FRIDAY!"
Good Morning Deborah💛🎶💛 pic.twitter.com/KtIaOFhXdx
— Rosanna Phillips 🌊🌊🌊 (@RosannaPhillip) August 6, 2021
The baby is flying! 😂🔊 pic.twitter.com/5YiFEH5qHt
— Mack & Becky Comedy (@MackBeckyComedy) August 4, 2021
Migrating Monarch butterflies.. pic.twitter.com/LFL6flEzHV
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 4, 2021
So - this daughter who just returned from deployment surprised her mother at work.
Break out the tissues…pic.twitter.com/6GninVV1A5
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 5, 2021
The kids are home! 😅 pic.twitter.com/G114E6zCOo
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 6, 2021
📺DEBUT: 'What's Happening!!' premiered 45 years ago, August 5, 1976, on ABC pic.twitter.com/2OZnfj4WH6
— RetroNewsNow (@RetroNewsNow) August 6, 2021
Twitter needs this.. pic.twitter.com/ZdBm7YMcQ9
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) August 6, 2021
If you’re a fan of the show @TedLasso — give this a quick read. Pass it on if you feel it.
“I’ve never tried being a kinder or more optimistic person, but Jason Sudeikis’ title character makes me think that it’s possible.” https://t.co/kI2wL1mK6I
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 5, 2021
Have a wonderful weekend! MASK UP, YO!