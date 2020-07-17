Friday News Dump: Gov. Kemp Doesn't Want Mandatory Masks, And Other News

Today I issued Executive Order 07.15.20.01, which extends the gatherings ban of more than 50 people, renews business restrictions, protects the medically fragile, and strongly encourages Georgians to wear masks in public.https://t.co/CKFdrW4C3M
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 16, 2020
This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times. (1/4) https://t.co/vxiOmteHaH
— Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 16, 2020
Thank goodness many large businesses (chains, mostly) in Georgia have the common sense to *require* masks. But Kemp refused to do that--he seems to think "strong encouragement" is enough. If you're not doing everything you can to stop the spread, then you are part of the problem.
— Wear A Mask (@Mamaofthreebear) July 16, 2020
America needs to recognize that freedom isn’t simply maximal individual self-assertion. It’s also a collective capacity to coordinate, act in concert and be considerate in how we act. Putting on masks voluntarily is one crucial example of this.#WearAMask https://t.co/kkRH69akAf
— ✨Harry Potter Resists✨ (Commentary) (@HarryPotterMAGE) July 16, 2020
BREAKING: Governor Kemp has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council following her efforts to require face masks in public places during the pandemic. Here are a couple pages of the 124 page complaint. pic.twitter.com/sT26IayeNZ
— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) July 16, 2020
HORRIFYING: Anti-mask advocates were handing out free food to people who rejected science-based safety measures in Florida on Saturday, the same day the state set a new record with 15,300 new reported cases of #Covid_19 https://t.co/QWW47Cde2L
— Peter Morley (@morethanmySLE) July 15, 2020
“Not only are we fighting coronavirus on one hand, it appears as if we're fighting our state on the other hand,” says Savannah, Georgia, Mayor Van Johnson in response to Gov. Kemp banning cities from mandating masks in public.
“It made absolutely no sense to me." pic.twitter.com/F3E7w0YuzE
— The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) July 16, 2020
Any Republican Governor, Mayor, elected official, and community leader who fights wearing masks and practicing social distancing because @realDonaldTrump is telling them to, is a #Killer4Trump.
Spread the word.
Make them live with that.
— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 17, 2020
Alabama makes Masks Mandatory.
— Badd Company (@BaddCompani) July 15, 2020
This is Trumpism in a nutshell. https://t.co/fO8mBXTPTm
— Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) July 17, 2020
He just can't get the words out:
What is wrong with the president?pic.twitter.com/UeNpSo72Pb
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 17, 2020
“Part of me thinks it may well be a lost cause, and it may deserve to be a lost cause,” Bill Kristol says of the Republican Party. https://t.co/xXlOTW58Ks
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 17, 2020
— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) July 17, 2020
We live at the mercy of Donald Trump’s mind. That fact is the result of so many failures.https://t.co/lkPINHOpP3 pic.twitter.com/wk9MbnzeIS
— Megan Garber (@megangarber) July 16, 2020
Welcome to Story Hour.
Where we read excerpts from our favorite book: Mary Trump's 'Too Much and Never Enough."
See you tomorrow at 8p EST for episode 3. pic.twitter.com/yHL7DLfnmI
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 17, 2020
The Asheville City Council has approved a reparations resolution for Black residents and formally apologized for the local government's historic role in slavery and racist and discriminatory policies.https://t.co/C2hFNAycTe
— NPR (@NPR) July 17, 2020
45 Wants Schools Open So You Can Get Back To Work. He Doesn't Care If It's Not Safe Or If You Die. #GrifterInChief Wants You To Sacrifice Yourself & Your Children To Coronavirus So He Can Keep HIS Job.
Well It's Not Gonna Happen. #NotMyChild@donwinslow pic.twitter.com/9pzUARg1kU
— Wisdom Rocks (@GetWisdomDude) July 17, 2020
Retweet to let Kayleigh McEnany know that our kids are not her political pawns #NotMyChild pic.twitter.com/yQ0LNPXRG4
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 16, 2020
If you’re watching Maddow’s excellent recap of Trump cutting off health insurance to his brother’s kids as their infant son suffered from cerebral palsy. Remember in that same period he was also attacking Miss Universe contestants in Trinidad. He’s an evil dude. @realDonaldTrump
— NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) July 17, 2020
Masks are “going to rewire their brains,” the mother said. “I’m especially not going to send my son back to have his mind broken.” THIS is cult-damaged thinking, thanks to @FoxNews & @realDonaldTrump. Unfuckingreal. https://t.co/SFGmFQbxEq via @nbcnews
— Lorraine Devon Wilke (@LorraineDWilke) July 17, 2020
Trump's Rump Coverer's Other Mission: Militarized Voter Suppression | emptywheel https://t.co/q3fCLb0ekW pic.twitter.com/OxD09YxJ4e
— Seth Hurwitz (@mild7) July 17, 2020
The Supreme Court refused Thursday to let Florida felons who have completed their sentences vote in an upcoming primary without first paying fees, fines and restitution, as the state requires.https://t.co/NL4IN5oL8t
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 16, 2020
Federal officers have been using unmarked vehicles to detain Portland protesters since at least July 14. The administration says officers are protecting federal property, but interviews show they're also detaining people nowhere near it. https://t.co/RKsRLvQL52
— OPB (@OPB) July 16, 2020
TW: Polic violence https://t.co/Zv9p52S12m
— Josh (@jclaz108) July 16, 2020
Hey, America! The feds are here in Portland, grabbing folks off the streets and throwing them into unmarked vans! It’s real. It’s happening. Your city is next. What are you going to do about that?
— Cari Luna (@cari_luna) July 16, 2020
Tear gas deployed as federal officers disperse protesters overnight in downtown Portland https://t.co/U8FsYYn3ZM
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) July 17, 2020
Portland Mayor On Federal Officers: 'We Do Not Need Or Want Their Help' https://t.co/GtKZ5rI7QF
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) July 17, 2020
This weekend a peaceful protestor was shot in the head with a potentially deadly crowd control munition after Donald Trump deployed fed’l law enforcement to Portland. Trump thinks he can treat law enforcement as his personal occupying army. Not on my watch. I’m demanding answers: pic.twitter.com/9MytI1M05A
— Ron Wyden (@RonWyden) July 15, 2020
This testing of political appointees could be a kind of pre-vetting for a second term. But it could also aim to ensure reliable loyalists are in place now--to execute questionable orders to use government power to help Trump before the election, or after.https://t.co/SRcarK4sSd
— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 17, 2020
GOP governor chronicles efforts to secure testing supplies as he slams Trump's 'hopeless' Covid-19 response || Via: CNN https://t.co/7H0GxIe95w
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) July 17, 2020
A stupid and inconsiderate anti-masker screamed as he rammed a woman with his shopping cart, ended up getting pepper-sprayed, and then burst out sobbing on the ground, surrounded by spilled milk. Moral of the story: Don't be an as*hole.#WearADamnMask https://t.co/r0VATc0m2W
— Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) July 16, 2020
In case you haven't read my book, this basically sums up the whole thing:
"Black customers were also offered different products. In one case, a white customer was offered not just a P.P.P. loan but also a $100,000 business line of credit."https://t.co/CzZuKLxGMt
— Mehrsa Baradaran (@MehrsaBaradaran) July 16, 2020
The family of Specialist Enrique Roman-Martinez wants answers from the U.S. Army about the circumstances of his death and dismemberment after he disappeared during a Memorial Day camping trip with fellow soldiers to North Carolina's Outer Banks. https://t.co/sNpyIDQ2dd
— ABC News (@ABC) July 17, 2020
“Russia used US intel sharing to pursue and try to assassinate dissidents in Europe.” Source: Businessinsider. If this is true, it has to be one of the most disturbing developments ever for people like me. https://t.co/oyLU8cXWuf
— Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) July 16, 2020
The reality is that our underfunded public schools already had trouble finding enough space & making ends meet
"They said we’d have masks and face shields and everyone is going to be covered, but it’s a school district — sometimes we don’t have soap"
https://t.co/vPd1OfUWsI
— Mat Honan (@mat) July 16, 2020
