Friday News Dump: Covid Cases Rising In All 50 States, And Other News

I guess people really can't be trusted not to run with scissors, because covid cases are rising everywhere and at least in the U.S., vaccination rates have dropped way off. Enjoy what's left of your summer, it's going to be a really bad fall. And once again, we are on the the "I wish I'd gotten vaccinated" portion of the program.

Healthy, unvaxxed 24-year-old got COVID at a concert. Now he needs a double lung transplant. And he wishes he had gotten the vaccine. https://t.co/uBzzVknsCc — Mark Elliott (@markmobility) July 14, 2021

Mom regrets not getting her 13-year-old vaccinated as delta variant surges https://t.co/FE84Q2Dit9 via @THV11 — Rugged Amethyst (@GrooveSDC) July 16, 2021

No plans for a mask mandate in NYC for now, Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi says.



The city's cases are increasing, but hospitalizations and deaths are not, he added. "We have to continue following those indicators and figure out what additional steps may be needed" pic.twitter.com/rRhGrhKCpB — New Day (@NewDay) July 16, 2021

Over 1200 scientists around the world have just condemned @BorisJohnson’s mass Covid experiment as “dangerous and unethical”.



His so-called ‘freedom day’ is a threat to the world & may foster vaccine-resistant new variants.



It’s wildly irresponsible. https://t.co/AlOZLbzXQS — Rachel Clarke (@doctor_oxford) July 16, 2021

7 Olympic teams already battling COVID outbreaks in Japan https://t.co/6L0qxw5FVZ — TENNISMEDIA (@luciahoff) July 16, 2021

🚨Here we go again! Baptist Health in Jacksonville #Florida reports a 63% increase in COVID cases in the past week alone. As a result they are stopping some elective surgeries. The COVID-19 positivity rate is currently 16.7% in Duval County. #DeltaVariant https://t.co/b99YY3JkvF pic.twitter.com/cexTcSI5f6 — Cleavon MD (@Cleavon_MD) July 16, 2021

One in 95 people in England had Covid last week, report shows https://t.co/kxBd57Wmzo — The Guardian (@guardian) July 16, 2021

Gig workers. Survey finds they earned far less than minimum wage during the pandemic, but in return had higher rates of infection. What's not to like?https://t.co/OUhO3uPRho — Jordan Barab (You're on mute!) (@jbarab) July 16, 2021

Just published @TheLancet

A large prospective report of over 73,000 people hospitalized with covid in >300 UK facilities shows that half had complications, even in young, particularly kidney, lung, systemic, heart, neurological and GIhttps://t.co/OpvniGsDvz pic.twitter.com/HDtPl6GPu2 — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) July 15, 2021



*****************************

Oh look, yet another 100-year flood event!

BREAKING: Death toll in flooding in Germany, Belgium rises above 90, hundreds still missing. https://t.co/JDExO8wBzj — The Associated Press (@AP) July 16, 2021

This flooding in Germany today is hard to wrap your head around. It really seems like the planet is trying to tell us something pic.twitter.com/o5vCEpk8mk — Read Parable of the Sower by Octavia Butler (@JoshuaPotash) July 16, 2021

Nine voting rights activists arrested for peacefully demonstrating.



For standing up for our democracy.



We've seen this before. And we know how it ends: democracy WILL prevail.



Proud to stand in solidarity with @RepBeatty and all those fighting for our democracy. https://t.co/PJn01xlIKO — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) July 15, 2021

Breaking: Fed. authorities have arrested two men in CA who allegedly wanted to start a movement to overthrow the govt & discussed blowing up Democratic HQ in Sacramento due to 2020 election. DOJ apprehended one of the men, who had amassed large arsenal before Jan 20 inauguration — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 16, 2021

A shocking YouGov poll found that 66% of Republicans in southern states want to secede from the United States.



A similar poll was conducted just weeks after the January 6th attack on the Capitol, and results were similar. https://t.co/aycjJGTctE — Mediaite (@Mediaite) July 16, 2021

Biden’s antitrust order could spell the end of prohibitions on repairing farm equipment, imposing non-compete clauses, and other Big Ag abuses, writes @clairekelloway. https://t.co/dbGXJ1nBfw — Washington Monthly (@monthly) July 16, 2021

Ticket sales are moving slowly for the coming Trump-O'Reilly stadium tour (@dlippman / Politico)https://t.co/RLR5uj5KZthttps://t.co/Y8xgj5nY7Y — memeorandum (@memeorandum) July 16, 2021

Right-wing pastor Greg Locke continues to insist that Trump won the election and that Biden is not really the president: "The military does not listen to Joe Biden. They take zero orders from Joe Biden. The guy can't even get in the Pentagon." pic.twitter.com/i4zAdQk7f8 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 16, 2021

Guess when Matt Gaetz began hiring his new legal team? Right after his pal Joel Greenberg entered a cooperation agreement with federal prosecutors. One of the new lawyers repped Epstein, El Chapo, and Keith Raniere of the NXIVM sex cult. Me @thedailybeast https://t.co/kDDoOEXbLD — Roger Sollenberger found true love, suckers (@SollenbergerRC) July 16, 2021

THEY’RE BAAAAAACK: Two dozen goats were unleashed in NYC’s Riverside Park on Wednesday to help curtail the spread of invasive plants pic.twitter.com/E8Io2r6cSv — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 15, 2021

The real takeaway from Milley's fear of a Trump coup is that we should not rely on the virtue of individual actors next time. Instead, we need reforms to certification and the Electoral Count Act -- and suspension of the filibuster to pass them. My latest:https://t.co/bdfUutedyv — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) July 15, 2021

From the archives, in honor of his birthday#WoodyGuthrie https://t.co/yxaLwbKNhn — RC deWinter (@RCdeWinter) July 15, 2021

Filibuster against civil rights bill, 1874



Filibuster against civil rights bill, 1875



Filibuster against a pension for a black official, 1906



Filibuster against confirmation of a black official, 1909 pic.twitter.com/FGBIGvARkQ — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) March 23, 2021

💔 "A 1-kilometer area near White Rock is estimated to be a graveyard to 100 million barnacles."https://t.co/MU4HZf8Uqa Northwest Heat Wave Killed More than 1 Billion Sea Creatures via @sciam — Jude Nagurney Camwell (@Iddybud) July 16, 2021

This letter is a signed confession from @RepMattGaetz, @replouiegohmert, @RepAndyBiggsAZ, @chiproytx, @RepGregSteube, and @RepMcClintock that they don't understand the most basic things abt FISA, which they all oversee on House Judiciary, works. https://t.co/sI8qoPT2rC — emptywheel (@emptywheel) July 16, 2021

"There's about 12 people who are producing 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms," according to WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki. "All of them remain active on Facebook." pic.twitter.com/JiZisrcioy — The Recount (@therecount) July 15, 2021

“Gaetz's campaign has paid $20,000 this year to a Florida consulting firm called Drake Ventures LLC, which is run by Trump operative Roger Stone. The Justice Department recently accused Stone and his wife of using the company as a vehicle to evade taxes.” https://t.co/roaNmZCwNO — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 16, 2021

Lawsuit: unmarked police cars driven by plainclothes officers blockade and bang up woman’s car, then cops rush her with guns drawn, smash window, pull her from car, threaten to tase her, finally realize she isn’t who they were looking for and…just leave. https://t.co/CuXTTBGxDe pic.twitter.com/Mlv9TnLMMO — Peter Bonilla (@pebonilla) July 16, 2021

I remember when everyone said the workers had no leverage when the ordering machines came out https://t.co/Yt8q1dn56k — A Runner, A Track Star 🇵🇷 (@_ItsMarisWorld_) July 14, 2021

'I'm done with Fox!' Trump supporters rage after watching Alan Dershowitz tell Hannity Biden won the election https://t.co/BR4zxux5Pq — Paul Cogan (@PaulCogan) July 16, 2021

Do not be fooled, this is not an innocent Kangaroo taking a leisurely dip in an Australian pond. Kangaroos will often attempt to entice pursuers into the water. If successful, they will then attempt to hold your head under water and suffocate you to death. pic.twitter.com/OOwP9SZ5Xy — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) July 16, 2021

"Research shows that household income is one of the strongest factors shaping a child’s academic path."



Piece by @ByMoriahhttps://t.co/g691ORvrOW — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) July 15, 2021

Appeals Court Rules Private Loans Dischargeable in Bankruptcy https://t.co/fV7VM7erA5 — Barmak Nassirian (@BarmakN) July 16, 2021

A judge has permitted Britney Spears to hire her own attorney in her fight to end her conservatorship.



Spears celebrated the victory on Instagram.https://t.co/K8uXjjfuEf — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) July 16, 2021

With little national attention, Colorado in the spring became the first state to ban the controversial privilege of legacy admission at public universities https://t.co/TMcBbQu65C — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 16, 2021

BREAKING: Capital Gazette shooter Jarrod Ramos has been found criminally responsible for his 2018 killing of five journalists in Annapolis. @CourthouseNews — Jack Rodgers (@JackRodgersCNS) July 15, 2021

The For the People Act Isn’t Dead



Don’t believe the pundits—there’s a growing grassroots movement to save American democracy and pass sweeping voting rights reform.https://t.co/DpUEYWlGSU — Ted Corcoran (@RedTRaccoonV2) July 16, 2021

The expanded Child Tax Credit starts making monthly per-child payments to families this week. In March, @KevinMahnken wrote about CTC-style cash allowances and how child poverty hurts kids at school https://t.co/oObpo2SI62 — The 74 (@The74) July 16, 2021

Danish Siddiqui, a Reuters photojournalist, was killed in clashes in Spin Boldak district in Kandahar, sources confirmed.



The Indian journalist was covering the situation in Kandahar over the last few days. pic.twitter.com/VdvIRGAEa3 — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) July 16, 2021



*****************************



DEPT. OF 'WELL, IT WAS NICE WHILE IT LASTED'

This teacher went above and beyond the call of duty for his students. https://t.co/bnyCSpOaxg — ABC News (@ABC) July 16, 2021

Here's a 2 day old Giraffe to cheer everybody up RS pic.twitter.com/VMQXMFBrf6 — Ron Sexsmith (@RonSexsmith) July 13, 2021

Good Morning to this cat who plays a mini piano when its hungry, and to this cat only. pic.twitter.com/WkLrITy23P — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) July 12, 2021

this is the cutest stalk i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/k4LI4ZtB3E — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) July 12, 2021

A male antechinus (an Australian marsupial) mates with such vigor and intensity that it dies in the process. pic.twitter.com/jbOR6g6yLP — Weird Science (@weird_sci) July 15, 2021

Wear your masks indoors, stay safe!

This week was so depressing, I thought we could all use this: