Friday News Dump: Border Patrol Lied About Death Of Teen, And Other News

These atrocities are done in our name. Don't let your silence be acquiescence. Call your congress members and senators and speak out. He was just a kid, 16 years old. He should have had his entire life ahead of him.

We obtained video inside the Border Patrol holding cell where 16-year-old Carlos Gregorio Hernandez Vasquez died last May.



The video does not match the Border Patrol's account of his death. pic.twitter.com/lVvxgL5oqv — ProPublica (@propublica) December 5, 2019

NEW: The 16 year old arrived in CBP custody healthy, calm and alert according to medical reports. He died of the flu days later, after a practitioner’s advice that he should be rechecked and potentially hospitalized was ignored. H/t ⁦@propublica⁩ https://t.co/7inHI3Gp9S — Caitlin Dickerson (@itscaitlinhd) December 6, 2019

So many children separated from their families, suffering and have died under this administration. Evil https://t.co/t8etovKcmg — Javier Luis (@javierluis1) December 6, 2019

NEW VIDEO: CBP surveillance video obtained by @propublica shows when a #Guatemalan #migrant teen dies in US custody. Agents say he died from the flu, & was checked on an hour before he died. But, the video may show otherwise. FULL STORY: https://t.co/GWJf9qJQHH #border pic.twitter.com/coVu1tQSt2 — Gloria DeLeon (@GloriaKFOX14) December 6, 2019

NEW: Ukrainian fugitive peddling Burisma dirt is arrested https://t.co/oW1c3xxHbu — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) December 6, 2019

Voters are leaving the GOP left and right. This gentleman plans on doing something about it! Ohio farmer who left the GOP over Trump's trade policies wants to unseat Representative Jim Jordan https://t.co/Oz6doWDYjh — Betty Thomas (@BettyThomas7810) December 5, 2019

Bernie Sanders called to talk. He's still spitting mad about the MLB plan to kill 42 minor league teams. As MLB and MiLB meet today, Sanders is clear: He's not looking for a compromise, with fewer dead teams. He wants MLB to kill the whole damn plan. https://t.co/6LsL0uHklf — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) December 6, 2019

'The President doesn't give a shit about what's good for our country, what's good for Ukraine. It's all about what's in it for him personally." My interview with Adam Schiff is posted: https://t.co/xazyB5f06o — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) December 6, 2019

'Trump, even while being impeached, is doing the bidding of foreign authoritarians and dictators.' https://t.co/xBfCRycRfm

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Desdemona (@greenery444) December 6, 2019

Democrats are raising alarm about the Senate's refusal to take action on the DETER Act, a bipartisan bill that would impose sanctions on Russia if it interferes again in 2020.



"Nobody has provided any substantive justification for opposing this measure."https://t.co/nvt6wYMWyV — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 6, 2019

Glad to work for a news organization that understands visual evidence of something like this is a key part of the story and readers need to see it.https://t.co/Cu5UTqswi5 — Kenwardjr (@Kenwardjr) December 6, 2019

ICYMI: @stuartpstevens has written a new book.. and he's not holding anything back. He joins me on @BulwarkOnline podcast. Definitely worth a listen.https://t.co/xCYVaRMPeI — Charlie Sykes (@SykesCharlie) December 6, 2019

BREAKING: Trump admin. has formalized work requirements for recipients of food stamps, a move that will cause nearly 700,000 people to lose access to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). https://t.co/BHohfXewLS — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 4, 2019

⁦@matthewamiller⁩ explains how Ukraine impeachment report achieved effective messaging and Mueller Report did not. https://t.co/y8hVN3V6Kf — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) December 6, 2019

Sandusky, Ohio, Makes Election Day A Paid Holiday — By Swapping Out Columbus Day https://t.co/lmFUUktEp8 — Steve Koczela (@skoczela) December 6, 2019

NEW from me: a Democratic stalemate or brokered convention is looming as real - and if it does, Harry Reid might be the only one with the relationships to bring the factions together.



If he lives long enough.



Here’s what he had to say about it:https://t.co/mpg1HvCyZB — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) December 6, 2019

The incredible satanic leaf-tailed gecko does a spot-on impression of a leaf. pic.twitter.com/f97VjXKpSG — 41 Strange (@41Strange) December 6, 2019

DEPT. OF PEOPLE CAN BE WONDERFUL

Bon Jovi opens third community restaurant to serve food to the hungry and homeless via @Upworthy https://t.co/Roxc40lGnJ — Mister Jones (@deuceohsixx) December 2, 2019

$1 can lead to 1 million books for kids in need this holiday season @FirstBook #sponsored https://t.co/WUb2AAMXt2 — Upworthy (@Upworthy) December 3, 2019

A 5-year-old boy's entire kindergarten class showed up for his adoption hearing - CNN https://t.co/locKGx0lBu — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 6, 2019



DEPT. OF KIDS, ANIMALS, AND CUTENESS

Every Christmas, big companies and brands pump serious money into making their annual holiday TV commercial. But this year, a family-made ad, starring a hardware store owner's 2-year-old son, has captured the hearts of viewers around the world. https://t.co/y7KhngJmRI — CNN (@CNN) December 5, 2019

Judge me by my size do not. Judge me by my cuteness. pic.twitter.com/TgOJ3yJqDy — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) December 6, 2019

The Oscar for death or dying by a toddler goes to..... pic.twitter.com/ZWF72PhYvd — jamie (@gnuman1979) December 3, 2019

One week closer to impeachment! Have a great weekend!