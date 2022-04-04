Border Patrol Council Embraces 'Great Replacement' Theory To Criticize Biden

Brandon Judd, the president of the The National Border Patrol Council told Fox News the only reason the Biden administration lifted Title 42 is because they want to replace white voters with foreigners so they can stay in power.

This is white supremacists' "Great Replacement Theory" in a nutshell.

Scott Bixby has a nice rundown on Biden's repeal of Trump's Title 42, which Republicans and Fox News are using to have convulsions over today.

Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked, " "Sir, why do you think this administration has allowed virtually an open border?"

Fox News continues distracting their viewers away from the Russian invasion and all other relevant news by flying in segments that Democrats have left the southern border undefended.

Did President Biden disband the Border Patrol when nobody was looking?

Brandon Judd quickly turned into Nick Fuentes.

"I believe that they're trying to change the demographics of the electorate, that's what I believe they’re doing" Judd said. "They want to stay in power and the only way to stay in power is to continue to get elected."

That is how democracy works.

Judd said, "They can't get elected on their policies." Judd sounds like he came from a meeting with CPAC's Matt Schlapp before appearing on Fox News.

President Biden won by almost 8 million votes, dude. Take your white hood off and beat it.

