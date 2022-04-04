Border Patrol Council Embraces 'Great Replacement' Theory To Criticize Biden

White supremacy has spread throughout Republican ranks, everywhere.
By John AmatoApril 4, 2022

Brandon Judd, the president of the The National Border Patrol Council told Fox News the only reason the Biden administration lifted Title 42 is because they want to replace white voters with foreigners so they can stay in power.

This is white supremacists' "Great Replacement Theory" in a nutshell.

Scott Bixby has a nice rundown on Biden's repeal of Trump's Title 42, which Republicans and Fox News are using to have convulsions over today.

Fox News host Bill Hemmer asked, " "Sir, why do you think this administration has allowed virtually an open border?"

Fox News continues distracting their viewers away from the Russian invasion and all other relevant news by flying in segments that Democrats have left the southern border undefended.

Did President Biden disband the Border Patrol when nobody was looking?

Brandon Judd quickly turned into Nick Fuentes.

"I believe that they're trying to change the demographics of the electorate, that's what I believe they’re doing" Judd said. "They want to stay in power and the only way to stay in power is to continue to get elected."

That is how democracy works.

Judd said, "They can't get elected on their policies." Judd sounds like he came from a meeting with CPAC's Matt Schlapp before appearing on Fox News.

President Biden won by almost 8 million votes, dude. Take your white hood off and beat it.

Here are a few examples of how Fox News promotes this white supremacist hate:

The ADL wanted Tucker Carlson fired for his anti-Semitic rants promoting Great Replacement Theory.

White Supremacists Applaud Carlson's 'White Replacement' Rant.

Texas GOP Rep Recites Great Replacement Theory To Fox

Creepy Jim Jordan Promotes Immigrant Replacement Theory

Newt Gingrich Goes Full On White Supremacist

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue