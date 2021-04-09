ADL Demands Fox Fire Tucker After Anti-Semitic Rant

On Fox News Thursday evening, Tucker Carlson went full-on anti-Semitic and neo-Nazi.

Let's be clear, not only did Tucker decide to defend the odious "White replacement theory" that has fueled so much hate around the world, the executives at Fox News decided to air him doing it.

Here's what he said on Fox Primetime to Mark Steyn:

I'm laughing because this is one of about 10 stories that I know you have covered where the government shows preference to people who have shown absolute contempt for our customs, our laws, our system itself, and they are being treated better than American citizens. Now, I know that the Left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term "replacement." If you suggest that the Democratic is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World. They become hysterical because that's what's happening actually. Let's just say it, it's true! In a democracy, one person equals one vote. If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there. so every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter. So I don't understand why -- everyone wants to make a racial issue out of it. Oooo, the white replacement theory? No, no, no this is a voting rights question. I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that in? The power that I have as an American, guaranteed at birth is one man, one vote, and they are diluting it. No, they are not allowed to do it. why are we putting up with this?

As The Guardian writes, "The 'white replacement theory' motivates alt-right killers the world over."

Everybody wearing white hoods stood up and cheered.

The NY Mag reminds us about the hate that is embedded with this theory.

When Nazis marched in Charlottesville in 2017, they chanted “You will not replace us!” and, somewhat more clarifying, “Jews will not replace us!” The terrorist who gunned down 51 people in Christchurch, New Zealand, used this slogan (“The Great Replacement”) in his manifesto. Last night, Tucker Carlson appeared on a prime-time Fox News show to defend this theory, not only in substance but also by name. “Replacement theory” imagines that an elite cabal, frequently described as Jewish, is plotting to “replace” the native white population with non-white immigrants, who will pollute and destroy the white Christian culture.

Jonathan Greenblatt of The Anti-Defamation League responded on Twitter to Carlson's outrageous remarks.

.@TuckerCarlson: “replacement theory” is a white supremacist tenet that the white race is in danger by a rising tide of non-whites.



It is antisemitic, racist and toxic. It has informed the ideology of mass shooters in El Paso, Christchurch and Pittsburgh.



Tucker must go. https://t.co/FSvgNfR1KO — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) April 9, 2021