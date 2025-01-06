Donald Rubs Jan 6th In America's Face At Mar-a-Lago

NBC News's Vaughan Hilyard reports on an event at Mar-a-Lago Saturday night where Donald invited the architects of the attempt to overturn the 2020 election results to his gaudy Florida home. Donald has been trying to normalize the violent attack on our Capitol four years ago, but this tops the crooked cake with his list of miscreants celebrating the storming of our Capitol, feigning to be victims in proper MAGA form.

"Let's be very clear; it was no coincidence that this event in which he welcomed not only John Eastman but Michael Flynn, Jeffrey Clark, the man who had urged the DOJ to put out false statements about the 2020 election and who Donald Trump considered to make its acting attorney general before January 6th, they were up on stage," Hilyard said. "Rudy Giuliani was up on stage."

"Peter Navarro, who, of course, served four months in prison for contempt of Congress by not complying with the subpoena from the January 6th Select Committee, he was there up on stage," he continued. "They were all watching a film that was a documentary on the lawyer John Eastman, who you are talking about, who on January 5th, the anniversary being today. January 6th, was urging then-President Trump to pressure Vice President Pence to reject the electoral college votes coming from certain states, contending that he legally had the right to do so."

"And last night, while they were watching that documentary, it was happening in conjunction with Donald Trump welcoming Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Maloney, who sat right next to Donald Trump between Trump and Marco Rubio as they watched that film about John Eastman play out," he said.

"There was a lot taking place, and to be brutally honest with you, guys, we did not know that this event was taking place in real-time and were watching these videos on social media trickle out as Donald Trump, just a day before Kamala Harris is set to certify and oversee the counting of the electoral college votes to make him the next president, he, here in Mar-a-Lago at Palm Beach, just across the water from where we're standing, welcoming those individuals who tried to help him overturn the 2020 election being welcomed back to his estate here in Florida," he added.

Nancy Pelosi responded, calling it "sad" and sick.

Kamala Harris will certify the election. She will do what Donald was incapable of doing. There will be a peaceful transition of power.