Podcaster Asks Zelensky About 'Forgiving Putin.' Sorry, WHAT?

By Ed ScarceJanuary 6, 2025

President Zelensky sat down for a three-hour interview recently with Russian-American podcaster Lex Fridman. For the most part, it was cordial and Zelensky patiently answered each question, though refused to do the interview in Russian. The translated version heard here captures the gist of it. Some moments of exasperation were inevitable, especially when interviewed by a Russian apologist, and that came out when naively asked by Fridman if Ukraine could ever forgive Putin and Russia.

Source: Indy100

The three-hour interview also saw Zelensky clap back at ideas of a compromise and forgiveness, with the president telling Fridman: “To forgive? No one will forgive. This is absolutely impossible to forgive him.

“You cannot get into the head and soul of a person who lost their family. Nobody never will accept this – absolutely impossible.

“[Children are] the most important thing in life and they simply took away the most precious things from you. Will you ask who ruined your life before going to rip their head off?

“They took your child away. Are you going to ask, ‘who did this?’ And they will answer, ‘that dude did this’. You will say, ‘oh, well, then there are no questions’. No. No you will go ‘f***ng hell’ and bite their head off, and it will be fair.”

Praise from former world chess champion and Putin critic Garry Kasparov.

Zelensky was just as dismissive when Fridman tried to insist that Putin loves Russia. Zelensky's complete answer was excellent, but this sound bite says it all.

Discussion

