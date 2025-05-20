Newspaper's Summer Reading List Has Fake Books Because A.I.

r/Chicago:



An image of a page from the Chicago Sun Times titled, "Summer reading list for 2025" with an image of a woman sitting on a porch, perhaps, beside a body of water, reading...Only five of the fifteen books listed as titles you should read are actually real.

Brit Bennett doesn't have a book titled Hurricane Season.

Isabel Allende has no book named Tidewater Dreams.

The Last Algorithm by Andy Weir, The Collector's Piece by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Nightshade Market by Min Jin Lee, The Longest Day by Rumaan Alam, Boiling Point by Rebecca Makkai, Migrations by Maggie O'Farrell, The Rainmakers by Percival Everett, and Salt and Honey by Delia Owens are all books that DO NOT EXIST!!!

I'm afraid I've confirmed that The Philadelphia Inquirer ran the same "Heat Index" supplement that the Chicago Sun-Times did — Joshua J. Friedman (@joshuajfriedman.com) 2025-05-20T14:47:32.541Z

This likely AI-hallucinated reading list is part of a ~60-page summer supplement, and in an initial spot-check, I'm having trouble confirming any of the quotes. But it's all such transparent filler that I can't help feeling sympathy for the lone freelancer apparently saddled with producing it. — Joshua J. Friedman (@joshuajfriedman.com) 2025-05-20T13:05:54.061Z

I guess we're at a point in publishing now that private for profits are basically eating themselves alive. Chicago Sun-Times also laid off a bunch of staff this year. — lil homie gay ass (@shituationist.bsky.social) 2025-05-20T14:42:13.561Z

Matt Seybold: "Very important question which I don't think gets answered in the 404 piece: What is the subcontractor that hired single freelancer to produce 64-page insert for multiple large-market publications?"

