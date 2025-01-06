Pelosi Clowns Trump Over 2020 Election Denial: 'Sick And Sad Man'

He knows he lost the 2020 election
By John AmatoJanuary 6, 2025

On CBS' Face The Nation, former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi castigated Trump for trying to relitigate the 2020 General election when he knows he lost.

FTN host Margaret Brennan discussed Trump screening a documentary called "The Eastman Dilemma: Lawfare or Justice,” about Eastman's attempts to overthrow the 2020 election at Trump's behest. Eastman was disbarred for his troubles.

Demented Donald was joined by far right Italian Prime Minister Giorgio Meloni at Mar-A-Lago this weekend and viewed the MAGA propaganda film.

BRENNAN: I mean, even just last night at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump was screening a documentary about the 2020 election, claiming his win and trying to talk about the legal challenges he had. There seems to be a continued effort to claim that he won in 2020.

PELOSI: It's really sad. It really is sad.

And I don't know about the film that he had and the rest. But it's almost sick that he would be thinking that in 2020.

He's won the election now. That will be clear. That will be clear. And tomorrow, he will be clearly, will be accepting the results of the Electoral College.

So he should be triumphant about that.

But to be still trying to fight a fight that he knows he lost is really sad.

Trump will cling to the fraud he helped perpetrate after he lost the 2020 election since the cult rallied around it.

It's becoming an actual delusion for evangelical Trump supporters.

Trump is a sad, sick, and narcissistic reprobate. His screening of the Eastman charade is a tip of the MAGA delusional iceberg.

