Elon Musk Is As Sick As You Thought He Was

Musk joined Traitor Trump at a rally...
By John AmatoOctober 6, 2024

Elon Musk appeared alongside the Former Guy in Butler, PA. to join the cacophony of Trump lies claiming Kamala Harris wants to take away your right to vote, bear arms and speak freely.

MAGAts seem to speak just fine.

The push for Voter ID is another poll tax levied on minorities, people with disabilities, seniors, women and many other Americans.

MUSK: The other side wants to take away your freedom of speech, they want to take away your right to bear arms, they want to take away your right to vote effectively.

You've got 14 states now that don't require voter ID.

California, where I used to live, just passed a law banning voter ID for voting.

Republicans understand that the more people who vote in the country the worse they do in elections because their policies are unpopular in a majority of the country.

Pushing for voter ID is nothing new, but since Traitor Trump created the BIG LIE, which states he was cheated out of winning the 2020 election, causing him to foment an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and his second impeachment, the MAGA GOP has been wildly running on it.

Musk is a white nationalist sicko with deep pockets. He's looking to buy the election for the MAGA cult and keep the House under MAGA control.

Don't let him.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon