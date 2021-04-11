Media Bites
Read time: 1 minute
comments

White Supremacists Applaud Carlson's 'White Replacement' Rant

Neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes sang Tucker Carlson's praises for touting the anti-Semitic conspiracy theory, but was super sad Carlson didn't go even further.
By John Amato
2 days ago by John Amato
Views:

Last week on Fox News, Tucker Carlson defended and agreed with the neo-Nazi conspiracy theory called "White Replacement," which was highlighted during the 2017 Charlottesville Nazi march, which led to the murder of counter-protestor Heather Heyer.

It is the ugliest, most racist, and anti-Semitic theory that any Fox News host has ever defended before.

Immediately the Anti Defamation League called for Carlson to be fired, but for these white nationalist scumbags, Carlson's words were a revelation and a joy.

Nickolas J. Fuentes, who was suspended on YouTube for hate speech, loved what Carlson said, but was angered that Carlson didn't go far enough.

Oh, he did go far enough.

Tucker promoted white replacement theory on FNC airwaves, but couched it in voting rights terms, as if that softened up his words. I guess he thought by promoting this anti-Semitic dogma without going full Nazi, it would help him claim ignorance and give him a defense of what he said.

It did not.

Now these hate groups can use his words to promote their coveted theory.

MM4A has a round up of other white nationalist creeps chiming in and supporting Carlson's hate speech, if you have the stomach to read it.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team