White Supremacists Applaud Carlson's 'White Replacement' Rant

Last week on Fox News, Tucker Carlson defended and agreed with the neo-Nazi conspiracy theory called "White Replacement," which was highlighted during the 2017 Charlottesville Nazi march, which led to the murder of counter-protestor Heather Heyer.

It is the ugliest, most racist, and anti-Semitic theory that any Fox News host has ever defended before.

Immediately the Anti Defamation League called for Carlson to be fired, but for these white nationalist scumbags, Carlson's words were a revelation and a joy.

Nickolas J. Fuentes, who was suspended on YouTube for hate speech, loved what Carlson said, but was angered that Carlson didn't go far enough.

Oh, he did go far enough.

Tucker Carlson says that replacement migration is happening but that it has absolutely nothing to do with race and actually is a “voting rights issue.” Really? So whose vote is being diluted and by whom? Just members of the human race I guess. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) April 9, 2021

Of course replacement migration is obviously racial and Tucker probably understands that but is unwilling to say it, maybe because he would get fired if he did. I just wonder how effective it is to go halfway in and not just stop there, but then explicitly dispute the rest. — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) April 9, 2021

Tucker promoted white replacement theory on FNC airwaves, but couched it in voting rights terms, as if that softened up his words. I guess he thought by promoting this anti-Semitic dogma without going full Nazi, it would help him claim ignorance and give him a defense of what he said.

It did not.

Now these hate groups can use his words to promote their coveted theory.

MM4A has a round up of other white nationalist creeps chiming in and supporting Carlson's hate speech, if you have the stomach to read it.