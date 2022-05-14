Great Replacement Theory Reportedly Provoked Buffalo Shooter

The shooter described himself as an 18-year-old white supremacist and anti-Semite.
By John AmatoMay 14, 2022

Buffalo News is reporting that at least ten people were shot dead when a heavily-armed man open fired in a supermarket, and the assailant was live-streaming his carnage.

The rampage began at a Tops Markets at 1275 Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. "Upon arrival, officers found victims on the ground outside the store and others inside the building itself."

The man was dressed in paramilitary garb, and armed with semi-automatic weapons.

They are reporting that this maniac uploaded a 106-page document that appears to be influenced by Tucker Carlson and other Fox News and right-wing personas promoting the despicable white supremacist Great Replacement Theory in their programs, often to attack immigration in America.

"He was motivated by a conspiracy theory that white people are being replaced by other races. In the document, he says he is 18 years old and a self-described white supremacist and anti-Semite.

“If there’s one thing I want you to get from these writings, it’s that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number,” the document says. “To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.”

This is right out of the KKK handbook.

During the Buffalo press conference, the shooter was described as wearing tactical gear, heavily armed, and live streaming. The man did not live in the area, driving from hours away to commit the crime.

Thirteen people were shot. Eleven of them Black people, according to law enforcement.

Pure evil.

How long before Fox News starts calling this a false flag operation?

