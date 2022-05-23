Howard Kurtz Embraces Great Replacement Theory

On Sunday's edition of Fox News' Media Buzz, host Howard Kurtz used a decade old article to claim flooding the US with immigrants is an approved election strategy by the Democratic party, and therefore the fascist Great Replacement Theory is really coming from Democrats.

Kurtz made this outrageous claim based on one article from the Center for American Progress almost a decade ago which he cited as proof that the Democratic party is using undocumented migrants to gather more future voters.

"Books have been written about this. The left-wing Center for American Progress, almost a decade ago said 'supporting real immigration reform that contains a pathway to citizenship is the only way to maintain electoral strength in the future for the Democratic Party' so it's not some secret cabal this debate has been ongoing," said Kurtz.

Fox News' Julie Banderas replied, "And quite frankly the Democrats want illegals in this country because those are the ones that are eventually going to be voting them into office..."

How can undocumented workers vote in this country?

Kurtz is embracing the Great Replacement Theory just like the Neo-Nazis, but framing it as if it's actually a master plan by the DNC.

All the articles that I found after doing a Google search from CAP about immigration reform make clear that they fear immigration reform because of the massive benefits created by passing that legislation to this country: 10 Reasons Why Immigration Reform Is Important to Our Fiscal Health

"Why comprehensive immigration reform offers a fiscally prudent path for meaningful deficit reduction and job creation."

Immigration became a hot button issue in 2007 after John McCain and Ted Kennedy proposed a massive immigration bill promoted by the Bush administration.

Karl Rove knew that passing this bill would help the GOP with the Latino community. It failed because of the extreme right-wing xenophobes in the GOP, who refused to pass any legislation like Rush Limbaugh. Now that position has become mainstream Republican orthodoxy.

Kurtz never mentioned that most of the articles from CAP are about how immigration reform would aid the United States economy, workforce, revenues, and tax benefits from passing a comprehensive immigration package.

Kurtz has joined the crowd saying that any immigration legislation is a ruse to have brown voters replace white ones.

There will never be an immigration bill passed in this country anytime soon because Republicans would lose their white supremacist base. Shame on Howard Kurtz for embracing a theory responsible for the antisemitism and hatred toward Jews in this country. Shame.