Tucker After Buffalo: Great Replacement Theory? Who, Me?

Tucker Swanson McNear Carlson did a little tap dance last night to avoid his own and his employer's responsibility for pushing the dangerous Grand Replacement theory. Ten people were killed, but somehow, TUCKER is the real victim! Via the Washington Post:

Carlson did not directly mention the racist theory during the monologue at the top of his show. The host, who denounced racism and described the alleged document from Gendron, 18, as “a rambling pastiche of slogans and Internet memes, some of which flatly contradict one another,” said: “The document is not recognizably left-wing or right-wing; it’s not really political at all. The document is crazy.”

Carlson — who has faced scrutiny from critics such as Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) in the days since the shooting for repeatedly promoting parts of replacement theory on his show — lashed out at media outlets and President Biden, accusing Democrats of using the mass shooting to curb free speech from conservatives.

“So what is hate speech? Well, it’s speech that our leaders hate,” he said. “So because a mentally ill teenager murdered strangers, you cannot be allowed to express your political views out loud. That’s what they’re telling you. That’s what they’ve wanted to tell you for a long time, but Saturday’s massacre gives them a pretext, a justification.”