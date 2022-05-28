Tiffany Cross: White Replacement Theory Is 'Gangsta'

Tiffany Cross explains who really replaces whom in our country. Spoiler alert: it might ruin Tucker Carlson’s day.

Starting with a clip of Tucker Carlson cackling like a deranged hyena at critics of his white supremacy, Cross told viewers, her tongue somewhat in cheek, “Well, this might be a surprise to many of you, but I actually think that white replacement theory is very legitimate. It is absolutely something to fear.”

But not at all for the reasons any of us might have been thinking. Because beginning with the Indian Removal Act, which forced relocation of thousands of Native Americans, also known as the Trail of Tears, whites saw people of color as “in the way” of fertile land they wanted for themselves. So they forced native peoples off their own land, then replaced them with white settlers.

“White replacement is deadly,” Cross said, noting that more than 4,000 Native Americans died in that forced relocation.

It didn’t stop there. There was the destruction of Black Tulsa, elections redistricting that replaced Black voters with white voters, the dismantling of Chinatowns across the country and on and on through the decades.

CROSS: White replacement is costly. From the Latino community getting priced out of San Francisco's Mission District to New York’s Lower East Side, pushing out Puerto Ricans who can’t survive the housing market, this modern-day colonialism continues to disrupt and displace so that well-off white people can live without the inconvenience of the very folks who gave the community its life. White replacement is gangsta. That’s especially seen right here in the nation's capital. When the wealthy and white caught wind of how dope D.C. was, with cultural history housing Black excellence, they simply said, “It’s mine now,” and doused Chocolate City with vanilla creamer, all while complaining about the thriving, joyful noses of go-go bands. White replacement can strangle culture. So, yes, we should all be concerned about white replacement. It is, after all, a very threat to our survival here. And, I suppose, white replacement requires study by some. Perhaps this should be a tenet of critical race theory. The people who want to replace us, literally cannot live without us. Meanwhile, we’re out here trying to survive them while they come up with new dumbass reasons to fear us. Infuriating.

I can’t think of a better way to shut up Tucker Carlson on the subject than to turn it around this way.