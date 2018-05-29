Border Patrol Union: Trump's National Guard Deployment 'Colossal Waste'

Trump's decision to send our National Guard to the southern borders in an effort to appease his xenophobic base appears to be a big flop.

And it's not me saying so.

The LA Times reports:

A month after President Trump called for sending National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border, the head of the national Border Patrol union called the deployment "a colossal waste of resources." "We have seen no benefit," said Brandon Judd, president of the union that represents 15,000 agents, the National Border Patrol Council.

These are Trump supporters speaking within the border patrol.

The criticism is a dramatic departure for the group, which endorsed Trump's candidacy for president and has praised his border security efforts, including National Guard deployments. "When I found out the National Guard was going to be on the border I was extremely excited," Judd said, because previous deployments on the border helped alleviate the Border Patrol's workload. But this time, he said, "that has not happened at all."

Taking demands from Ann Coulter and her ilk never is a good idea.