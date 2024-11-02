Trump Simulates Oral Sex On Stage

Fed up by a wonky microphone, the former president gave it a mocking blow job. No really, he did.
By Ed ScarceNovember 2, 2024

Donald Trump showed excellent technique last night in Milwaukee should he ever have to use it on other world leaders, such as Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping or other autocratic favourites.

Source: Huffington Post

Donald Trump used apparent technical issues during a campaign rally on Friday to attack those working the event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“You got to be kidding? Do you want to see me knock the hell out people backstage?” asked the GOP nominee, who called it a “pretty stupid situation” after supporters chanted “fix the mic” during his speech.

He later continued, “I get so angry I’m up here seething, I’m seething, I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic. I’m blowing out my left arm now I’m going to blow out my right arm and I’m blowing out my damn throat, too, ’cause these stupid people.”

Trump went on to rant about his former chief-of-staff and retired U.S. Marine Corps general John Kelly before continuing to fume over apparent issues with his microphone.

Trump then held the microphone away from his lectern and appeared to mimic oral sex on the microphone stand.

You can watch more of his bizarre behavior during the rally in the clip below.

First noticed by the usual videoclippers.

But even the Harris campaign commented with this enigmatic reply.

And the microphone portion of Trump's standup routine went on and on for over four minutes.

Trump's arch foe in the rightwing echo chamber commented thusly.

If elected, Trump would be the first "Hawk Tuah" president. We think.

114874265-ezgif.com-optimize_1

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon