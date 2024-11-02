Trump Simulates Oral Sex On Stage

Donald Trump showed excellent technique last night in Milwaukee should he ever have to use it on other world leaders, such as Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping or other autocratic favourites.

Source: Huffington Post

Donald Trump used apparent technical issues during a campaign rally on Friday to attack those working the event in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

“You got to be kidding? Do you want to see me knock the hell out people backstage?” asked the GOP nominee, who called it a “pretty stupid situation” after supporters chanted “fix the mic” during his speech.

He later continued, “I get so angry I’m up here seething, I’m seething, I’m working my ass off with this stupid mic. I’m blowing out my left arm now I’m going to blow out my right arm and I’m blowing out my damn throat, too, ’cause these stupid people.”

Trump went on to rant about his former chief-of-staff and retired U.S. Marine Corps general John Kelly before continuing to fume over apparent issues with his microphone.

Trump then held the microphone away from his lectern and appeared to mimic oral sex on the microphone stand.

You can watch more of his bizarre behavior during the rally in the clip below.