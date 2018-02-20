Man Featured On 'Trump Dating' Site Convicted Of Child Sex Offenses

They've since taken this couple down from their site as the news broke.

Is everything associated with the Trumps completely debased and amoral? Of course it is.

Source: Associated Press



(GREENSBORO, N.C.) A North Carolina man with a felony conviction for indecent liberties with a child was one-half of the poster couple for a new "Trump Dating" website. News outlets reported Monday that visitors to the dating site geared toward supporters of the president were greeted with the faces of Jodi and William Barrett Riddleberger, conservative activists involved in the Tea Party-inspired political action committee, Conservatives for Guilford County. The couple's exact role with the site is unclear. State records show Riddleberger was convicted in 1995 on the charge stemming from filming sex with a 15-year-old girl. He was then 25. He told WRAL-TV that he's "already paid (his) debt" for that charge. Records show he didn't serve prison time. As of Tuesday morning, the site trump.dating now features a different couple.

Some more info about this Riddleberger character, here.

According to his website, Barrett Riddleberger is originally from Charleston, S.C., and lives in Greensboro with his wife, Jodi, their daughter and two sons. In 1995, Barrett Riddleberger was convicted in Guilford County of felony indecent liberties with a child, according to state records. The Greensboro News & Record and Triad City Beat reported that the conviction stemmed from a video of him having sex with a 15-year-old when he was 25. Barrett Riddleberger is founder and CEO of Resolution Systems Inc., which describes itself as a company that aims “to help sales executives grow revenues, exploit new opportunities, turn around problem teams and eliminate common frustrations.” Barrett also owns Resolution Productions Inc., a multimedia company founded to create custom, Internet-based training.

