Former Trump Aide Convicted On Child Pornography Charges

Oh look, a former Trump and GOP aide, Ruben Verastigui, who's guilty of the thing they always accuse Democrats of! Such a surprise!

WASHINGTON – Ruben Verastigui, 29, of Washington, D.C., was sentenced today to 151 months in prison on a federal charge of receipt of child pornography. According to the government’s evidence, from April 2020 through February 2021, Verastigui was active in an online group devoted to trading child pornography and discussing child sexual abuse. Verastigui shared child pornography videos with another member of the group and made numerous comments about sexually abusing children. Verastigui indicated his preference for babies, saying they were his “absolute favorite,” and solicited another group member for videos of babies being raped. The other group member promptly sent Verastigui a video of a baby being raped, to which Verastigui responded enthusiastically. The other group member then sent Verastigui numerous other videos of child pornography. Verastigui was arrested on Feb. 5, 2021. He has been in custody ever since.

The aide also worked for the Senate Republican Conference until July 20.

This is one of his buddies from the same group:

A Trump Commerce Department official has been jailed since November on federal charges of receiving and possession of child pornography. Adam Hageman, 25, is accused of “sharing a child pornography video and commenting several times on sexually abusing children” as captured in graphic messages in an online chat, according to a complaint in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia.

The charges are pretty sickening for both of them. They were considered to be a risk to children and that's why they were held in custody.