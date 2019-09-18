PA GOP State Senator Arrested On Charges Of Possessing Child Pornography

Another upstanding Republican with his personal demons. And of course, he went to an evangelical college -- that trajectory is almost predictable by now. Via the Morning Call:

A Pennsylvania state senator was arrested Tuesday on child pornography possession charges, the state attorney general announced.

State Sen. Michael Folmer, 63, R-Lebanon, was charged with sexually abusing children, child porn possession and criminally using a communication facility. Bail was set at $25,000, but it wasn’t immediately clear if Folmer posted it.

An investigation against Folmer began in February when electronic service provider Tumblr reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Tumblr user had uploaded a child porn image, the attorney general’s office said.

The investigation led to Folmer’s home. The attorney general’s office’s Child Predator Section, Lebanon city police and U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at Folmer’s home and reportedly found child porn images on his phone.