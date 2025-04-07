Trump Treasury Secretary Tells Americans Not To Look At Stock Portfolios

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent refused to explain to Americana what they are supposed to do after losing so much of their retirement accounts last week, instead telling them to become ostriches and bury their heads in the sand.

Not answering direct questions is a cornerstone of fascism and the MAGA cult.

Can you imagine if a Democratic president so callously destroyed the US economy in two days?

WELKER: That he was going to improve the economy starting on day one. He said prices are going to come down. More than 160 million Americans, Mr. Secretary, as you know, are invested in the market. Many of them have spent their lives saving for their retirement. As you know, are invested in the market. Many of them have spent their lives saving for their retirement. What is your message to Americans who want to retire right now and who've just seen their lifetime savings drop significantly? BEWSSENT: Chris, I think that's a false narrative. Americans who want to retire right now, the Americans who have put away for years in their savings accounts, I think they don't look at the day-to-day fluctuations of what's happening.

WTF? How is that a false narrative? Of course they look at the their portfolios day-to-day. It's what they have to survive on.

People are not fucking blind, Bessent. Trump promised he'd lower prices, day one. What happened?

In other words he's telling seniors living on their retirement accounts and all 160 million Americans to go fuck themselves.

BESSENT: And, you know, in fact, most Americans don't have everything in the market. Most Americans in a 401K have what's called a 60-40 account. Those 60-40 accounts are down 5% or 6% on the year. People have a long-term view. They have a program that the reason the stock market is considered a good investment is because it's a long-term investment. If you look day-to-day, week-to-week, it's very risky. Over the long term, it's a good investment.

Where did Bessent get the "most Americans" have 60/40 accounts lie?

Even if he is correct in his numbers, losing 6% of your portfolio in two days is fucking huge. When he says most Americans, that means almost half of the country was devastated.

What did he say to them?

Nothing.

Welker had him set up for the kill and moved on to another question. Welker, if you can't ask a followup question to a lie as big as that, quit the show.