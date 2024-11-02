Philly DA On Terrorizing Election Workers: 'F*ck Around And Find Out'

The 2020 election was won fairly by President Joe Biden, but Trump supporters, including their hero, have baselessly cast doubt on our election process. That, in turn, has brought violence to poll workers, voter fraud has been committed on the right, and our democracy is on the brink.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner isn't messing around.

NBC News reports:

Donald Trump's team once again targets large, majority nonwhite cities in swing states like Pennsylvania with claims of election fraud, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a warning to anyone thinking about interfering with elections in America's birthplace: "F around and find out."

"If people think they're going to erase votes in Philly or terrorize people who are here to protect those votes, we've got some handcuffs, we've got some jail cells, and we've got some Philadelphia juries who want to hear why, exactly, it is that somebody thought they could erase our votes or terrorize our elections workers," Krasner, a Democrat, told NBC News in an interview Thursday, just days before the election.

Krasner said that his "patriotic" team was prepared to handle any issues on Election Day and called any attempts to undermine or influence the vote in Philadelphia "utterly unacceptable."

"As they say in Philly, if somebody wants to come and do that, they can F around and find out," he added.