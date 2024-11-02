Philly DA On Terrorizing Election Workers: 'F*ck Around And Find Out'

Oh, I like this guy.
By Conover KennardNovember 2, 2024

The 2020 election was won fairly by President Joe Biden, but Trump supporters, including their hero, have baselessly cast doubt on our election process. That, in turn, has brought violence to poll workers, voter fraud has been committed on the right, and our democracy is on the brink.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner isn't messing around.

NBC News reports:

Donald Trump's team once again targets large, majority nonwhite cities in swing states like Pennsylvania with claims of election fraud, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a warning to anyone thinking about interfering with elections in America's birthplace: "F around and find out."

"If people think they're going to erase votes in Philly or terrorize people who are here to protect those votes, we've got some handcuffs, we've got some jail cells, and we've got some Philadelphia juries who want to hear why, exactly, it is that somebody thought they could erase our votes or terrorize our elections workers," Krasner, a Democrat, told NBC News in an interview Thursday, just days before the election.

Krasner said that his "patriotic" team was prepared to handle any issues on Election Day and called any attempts to undermine or influence the vote in Philadelphia "utterly unacceptable."

"As they say in Philly, if somebody wants to come and do that, they can F around and find out," he added.

My Honey volunteers at the polls. I worry about that, but this wasn't a concern until Donald J. Trump became a cult leader for the right. We keep seeing Republicans accuse Democrats of voting more than once when, in actuality, it's coming from Trump supporters. Their behavior has been appalling.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon