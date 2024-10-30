Machete-Wielding MAGA Man At The Polls Is In The 'Finding Out' Stage

He's been arrested.
Credit: Neptune Beach Police Department
By Conover KennardOctober 30, 2024

We've been seeing cases of voter intimidation and interference for days now. In this case, Caleb James Williams, 18, fucked around, and now he's in the finding out stage after wielding a machete with an 18-inch blade outside a polling station in Florida on Tuesday to intimidate voters.

Williams is a Trump supporter. The teenager brandished the weapon when two ladies, aged 54 and 71, were with a group holding signs supporting Kamala Harris for President.

NBC News reports:

Williams was arrested on charges of aggravated assault for allegedly brandishing his weapon at two unidentified women, ages 71 and 54, and improper exhibition of a weapon, Neptune Beach Police Department said.

The local Democratic campaign said it was "deeply concerned" about the Tuesday's events, in which it said a group of young men waving signs supporting former President Donald Trump confronted a group holding signs promoting Kamala Harris.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/machete-wielding-teen-arr....

Police Chief Michael J. Key Jr. said, "This goes way beyond expressing freedom of speech — to say your piece is First Amendment-protected right but that goes out the window the moment you raise a machete over your head in a threatening manner."

No shit.

